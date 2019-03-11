Hopewell’s Ealy, Kiski Area’s Miller picked for PA All-Stars at Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

By: Doug Gulasy

Monday, March 11, 2019 | 1:41 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hopewell’s Jacob Ealy reacts after defeating Saegertown’s Kenny Kiser in the 138-pound Class AA championship final during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski’s Darren Miller lunges at Franklin Regional’s Colton Camacho in the 126-pound Class AAA championship final during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

Fresh off winning their first PIAA championships over the weekend, Hopewell’s Jacob Ealy and Kiski Area’s Darren Miller were picked to represent the PA All-Star team at the upcoming Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.

Ealy became the first individual state wrestling champion when he won the 138-pound title at the PIAA Class AA tournament Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey. The Pitt-Johnstown recruit also won championships at the WPIAL and PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional tournaments and was named Outstanding Wrestler at the WPIAL tournament. He finished his career 137-21.

Miller, a Bucknell recruit, claimed his first state title by beating Franklin Regional’s Colton Camacho in the 126-pound final at the PIAA Class AAA tournament on Saturday night. He finished as Kiski Area’s all-time wins leader, with 164 victories.

The PA All-Stars, comprised of 13 wrestlers from around the state, will battle a USA All-Star team at the 44th annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on Friday night at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a match between a team of WPIAL All-Stars against a team of New York All-Stars, followed by the PA vs. USA match at 8 p.m.

The WPIAL roster, also released Monday, is highlighted by two-time WPIAL champions Camacho (Franklin Regional) at 132 pounds, Cam Connor (Kiski Area) at 152, Christian Clutter (McGuffey) at 170 and John Vargo (Bentworth) at 195, plus one-time WPIAL champions Nick Coy (Penn-Trafford) at 138, John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) at 145, Scott Joll (Belle Vernon) at 182 and Jake Slinger (Upper St. Clair) at 285.

The rest of the WPIAL All-Stars include Latrobe’s Marino Angelicchio at 113 pounds, Hempfield’s Kyle Burkholder at 120, Canon-McMillan’s Kenny Hayman at 126, Waynesburg’s Colby Morris at 160 and Armstrong’s Ogden Atwood at 220.

More information about the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, including rosters for the New York and USA All-Stars, can be found at wrestlingclassic.com.

Tags: Armstrong, Belle Vernon, Bentworth, Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Hempfield, Hopewell, Kiski Area, Latrobe, McGuffey, Penn-Trafford, Quaker Valley, Upper St. Clair, Waynesburg