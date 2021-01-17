Hopewell’s Shatori Walker-Kimbrough featured in Trib HSSN Best of the Century podcast series

By:

Sunday, January 17, 2021 | 10:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hopewell’s Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 2012 and 2013 Female Athlete of the Year.

Through the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, the Rebel Yell podcast will feature chats with some of the top WPIAL athletes from the first 20 years of this century.

In May and June, the TribLive High School Sports Network held a fan vote bracket to determine the Best of the Century among the district’s top male and female athletes.

We also had a chance to visit with some of the participants — interviews that have yet to be seen.

Join Trib HSSN for a nostalgic look back as we visit with athletes who starred in various sports in the WPIAL from 2000-20.

Pick a season and whatever she did, she dominated.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was the key force of the glory days at Hopewell when the Vikings were dominating the district and state in volleyball and basketball.

She nearly won as many Athlete of the Year honors as she did WPIAL and PIAA championships.

Walker-Kimbrough is now playing for the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA and will begin her fifth pro season in July.

Rebel Yell Podcast with Don Rebel, Chris Harlan and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough — Hopewell Class of 2013

(Basketball, volleyball, track and field)

• The 2011-12 and 2012-13 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Female Athlete of the Year.

• The 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13 MSA Sports Network Female Athlete of the Year.

• The 2013 Gatorade Pennsylvania basketball player of the year.

• She finished her basketball career with 2,427 points, 13th on the all-time WPIAL scoring list.

• As a junior, she led Hopewell to a 25-3 record and a WPIAL Class AAA championship. In the title game, she scored 35 points in Hopewell’s 50-34 win over South Park.

• She is the all-time leading scorer at Hopewell after averaging 28.3 points and 10.1 rebounds her senior season.

• Walker-Kimbrough was first team all-state in volleyball three times and led Hopewell to the WPIAL championship in 2012.

• She captured gold in the WPIAL long jump in 2012 and 2013 and won the district triple jump in 2013. Her long jump distance of 19 feet, 3 ½ inches was fourth-best in WPIAL history and her triple jump of 38-1 was 20th best.

• Walker-Kimbrough played college basketball at Maryland and has played in the WNBA for Washington, New York and was traded to Phoenix in the spring.