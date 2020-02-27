How to watch 2020 WPIAL swimming, basketball championships

By:

Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 6:30 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Ian Shahan competes in the boys’ 100 yard backstroke at Derry Area High School during the 2019 Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming Championship Meet on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

It will be a day of gold medals and golden basketball trophies.

WPIAL champions will be crowned Thursday, and the TribLive High School Sports Network is the place to follow along. Here is where you can:

Class AAA, AA swimming

The WPIAL Class AAA and AA swimming championships will commence at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

The Class AAA meet is being held from 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the Class AA championships are from 3-5:30 p.m. Staff writer Mike Love has coverage and updates on Twitter.

Follow the live video stream broadcast for Class AAA and Class AA on Trib HSSN with broadcasters Sean Saputo and Mark Rauterkus. The broadcast is sponsored by Splash Water Sports at Splashscuba.com.

Day 1 events include the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay.

Class 2A girls basketball

Just down the road at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center, the first of 12 WPIAL basketball championship games will tip off at 5 p.m. when Laurel meets Bishop Canevin for the Class 2A girls basketball title.

George Guido will have coverage, and Ashley Chase and Mike Azadian will broadcast the live video stream on Trib HSSN.

Class A boys basketball

The WPIAL Class A boys basketball championship will begin at 7 p.m., and will pit Vincentian Academy against Cornell. Staff writer Greg Macafee will have coverage.

Check out a live video stream with broadcasters Mitch Montani and Alex Lyons on Trib HSSN.

Class 3A boys basketball

Lincoln Park will take on North Catholic in the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball title game at 9 p.m. at The Pete.

Staff writer Chris Harlan will have coverage.

Broadcasters Kyle Dawson and Jim Equals will have the call for the live video stream on Trib HSSN.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Cornell, Laurel, Lincoln Park, North Catholic, Vincentian Academy