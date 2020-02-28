How to watch Day 2 of WPIAL basketball, swimming championships on Trib HSSN
By:
Friday, February 28, 2020 | 6:30 AM
Can’t get to Oakland today? Well, then catch all the action from the second day of the WPIAL swimming and basketball championships on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Here’s a look how you can catch all the action:
Class AAA, AA swimming
The WPIAL Class AAA and AA swimming championships will wrap up Friday at Pitt’s Trees Pool.
The Class AAA meet is being held from 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the Class AA championships are from 3-5:30 p.m. Staff writer Mike Love has coverage and updates on Twitter.
Follow the live video stream broadcast for Class AAA and Class AA on Trib HSSN with broadcasters Steve Nagler and Mark Rauterkus. The broadcast is sponsored by Splash Water Sports at Splashscuba.com.
Day 2 events include the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Class A girls basketball
Rochester and West Greene will rematch in the WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship game, set for 3 p.m. at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.
George Guido will have coverage, and Josh Rowntree and Nicholas Callas will broadcast the live video stream on Trib HSSN.
Class 2A boys basketball
The WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball championship game will feature OLSH and Sto-Rox. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.
Joe Sager will have coverage of the contest. Greg Finley and Lou Rood will have the call on the live video stream on Trib HSSN.
Class 4A girls basketball
North Catholic will try for a fourth straight title when it meets undefeated Southmoreland in the WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball final at 7 p.m. at Petersen Events Center.
Bill Beckner Jr. will have coverage of the game. Paul Paterra and Lee Mohn will broadcast the live video stream on Trib HSSN.
Class 5A boys basketball
In the nightcap at Petersen Events Center, Mars will take on Laurel Highlands for the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball crown.
Staff writer Chris Harlan will have coverage.
Bob Orkwis and Rick Bell will broadcast the live video stream on Trib HSSN.
WPIAL Class 3A wrestling
Catch the preliminary rounds and quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling tournament on the audio broadcast on Trib HSSN.
Be sure to follow @TribLiveHSSN for updates, links and more throughout the day.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
More Basketball• As program builds, expectations rise for Shaler boys basketball
• Carlynton’s Jada Lee has banner year on, off court
• North Catholic upends two-time defending champ Lincoln Park in Class 3A title game
• Rochester, West Greene to square off again in WPIAL Class A girls title tilt
• Ligonier Valley, Richland meet in District 6 title-game rubber match