How to watch Day 2 of WPIAL basketball, swimming championships on Trib HSSN

By:

Friday, February 28, 2020 | 6:30 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Alex Wagner competes in the boys 200 individual medley during the 2020 AA WPIAL Swimming and Diving Championship at Trees Pool on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Can’t get to Oakland today? Well, then catch all the action from the second day of the WPIAL swimming and basketball championships on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Here’s a look how you can catch all the action:

Class AAA, AA swimming

The WPIAL Class AAA and AA swimming championships will wrap up Friday at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

The Class AAA meet is being held from 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the Class AA championships are from 3-5:30 p.m. Staff writer Mike Love has coverage and updates on Twitter.

Follow the live video stream broadcast for Class AAA and Class AA on Trib HSSN with broadcasters Steve Nagler and Mark Rauterkus. The broadcast is sponsored by Splash Water Sports at Splashscuba.com.

Day 2 events include the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.

Class A girls basketball

Rochester and West Greene will rematch in the WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship game, set for 3 p.m. at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

George Guido will have coverage, and Josh Rowntree and Nicholas Callas will broadcast the live video stream on Trib HSSN.

Class 2A boys basketball

The WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball championship game will feature OLSH and Sto-Rox. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

Joe Sager will have coverage of the contest. Greg Finley and Lou Rood will have the call on the live video stream on Trib HSSN.

Class 4A girls basketball

North Catholic will try for a fourth straight title when it meets undefeated Southmoreland in the WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball final at 7 p.m. at Petersen Events Center.

Bill Beckner Jr. will have coverage of the game. Paul Paterra and Lee Mohn will broadcast the live video stream on Trib HSSN.

Class 5A boys basketball

In the nightcap at Petersen Events Center, Mars will take on Laurel Highlands for the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball crown.

Staff writer Chris Harlan will have coverage.

Bob Orkwis and Rick Bell will broadcast the live video stream on Trib HSSN.

WPIAL Class 3A wrestling

Catch the preliminary rounds and quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling tournament on the audio broadcast on Trib HSSN.

Be sure to follow @TribLiveHSSN for updates, links and more throughout the day.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.