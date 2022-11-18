How to watch Saturday’s 2022 WPIAL Class 6A, 5A football championships on Trib HSSN
Friday, November 18, 2022 | 9:37 AM
Unable to make it to Norwin Knights Stadium on Saturday?
The TribLIVE High School Sports Network has you covered.
Trib HSSN is the only place to watch the WPIAL Class 5A and 6A football championships.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s games, sponsored by U.S. Air Force and First National Bank:
Class 5A championship
No. 5 Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. No. 2 Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon
• Paul Pattera and Lou Rood have the call on video stream as the Panthers battle the Rams, starting at 11:50 a.m. on Trib HSSN.
Preview story: Tradition-rich programs clash when Pine-Richland, Upper St. Clair play for WPIAL Class 5A title
Details, players to watch and factoids
Don Rebel breaks down the contest
Class 6A championship
No. 1 North Allegheny (10-1) vs. No. 3 Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
• Bob Orkwis and Jerin Steele will be live on video stream, calling the Tigers vs. Vikings, starting at 5:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.
Preview story: Program-boosting coaches lead North Allegheny, Central Catholic into WPIAL Class 6A title game
Details, players to watch and factoids
Don Rebel breaks down the contest
Playoff brackets
Check out the updated WPIAL football playoff brackets for all six classes.
