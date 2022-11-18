How to watch Saturday’s 2022 WPIAL Class 6A, 5A football championships on Trib HSSN

By:

Friday, November 18, 2022 | 9:37 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Jackson Farrell celebrates with the student section after the Vikings’ fourth touchdown during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal against Mt. Lebanon on Nov. 11 at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Unable to make it to Norwin Knights Stadium on Saturday?

The TribLIVE High School Sports Network has you covered.

Trib HSSN is the only place to watch the WPIAL Class 5A and 6A football championships.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s games, sponsored by U.S. Air Force and First National Bank:

Class 5A championship

No. 5 Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. No. 2 Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon

• Paul Pattera and Lou Rood have the call on video stream as the Panthers battle the Rams, starting at 11:50 a.m. on Trib HSSN.

Preview story: Tradition-rich programs clash when Pine-Richland, Upper St. Clair play for WPIAL Class 5A title

Details, players to watch and factoids

Don Rebel breaks down the contest

Class 6A championship

No. 1 North Allegheny (10-1) vs. No. 3 Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

• Bob Orkwis and Jerin Steele will be live on video stream, calling the Tigers vs. Vikings, starting at 5:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Preview story: Program-boosting coaches lead North Allegheny, Central Catholic into WPIAL Class 6A title game

Details, players to watch and factoids

Don Rebel breaks down the contest

Playoff brackets

Check out the updated WPIAL football playoff brackets for all six classes.

Want more?

