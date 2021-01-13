Hudson resigns after highly successful 2nd stint as Franklin Regional boys soccer coach
By:
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 | 7:03 PM
Rand Hudson has two loves in his life. His family and soccer.
Sooner or later, he knew one was going to take precedence over the other. Finding the right time to make one a priority was his challenge, but he did not want to drag out his decision any longer.
Hudson resigned as the boys soccer coach at Franklin Regional after 11 seasons, his second stint with the team ending after six years. He also coached the Panthers from 2005-09.
Hudson, 50, told his players earlier this week during a socially-distanced meeting in the bleachers at Panthers Stadium.
“I want see my kids play in college and spend more time with my family,” Hudson said. “I thought about leaving last year but decided to stick around for one more year. I knew I wasn’t going to coach forever.”
It has been a tough week for Franklin Regional.
Hudson’s decision follows that of longtime football coach Greg Botta, who also stepped down this week after 27 seasons.
A real estate agent since 2001, Hudson might sell houses but he built a program, helping the Panthers rise to the elite of the WPIAL in recent years.
He won 144 times with the Panthers, with six section titles and back-to-back WPIAL Class 3A championships (2018, ‘19). The Panthers reached the PIAA semifinals in both of those years and made the state tournament several other times, creating a friendly postseason rivalry with West Allegheny along the way.
Overall, Hudson won 196 games. His resume also includes three years as the boys coach at Norwin, where he won three section titles.
Interestingly, he was the first women’s head soccer coach at Grove City, his alma mater and a place where he was an all-conference soccer player. He was a “super senior” when he was asked to lead the team in 1993.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Franklin Regional
More High School Soccer Boys• Trib HSSN Top 20 Stories of 2020: Mars soccer dominates the state
• Deer Lakes soccer standout Michael Sullivan commits to Pitt
• WPIAL standouts named to all-state soccer teams
• Highlands’ Gabe Norris commits to Robert Morris University
• Mars’ Blair Gerlach, George Williams of Seneca Valley tabbed state’s top coaches