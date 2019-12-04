Important dates for the 2019-20 high school wrestling season

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 | 7:44 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan’s Gerrit Nijenhuis has his hand raised after winning the PIAA 170-pound Class AAA championship last season.

2019-20 Important Dates

Dec. 6-7

Chartiers-Houston Tournament

Cumberland Valley Classic, Mechanicsburg

Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational at Gateway

Hickory Invitational, Sharon

Dec. 7

Hampton Duals

McDowell Trojan Duals, Erie

Dec. 13-14

King of the Mountain, Lock Haven

Milford, Del. Invitational

Mountain Ridge (Md.) Invitational

Penn Cambria Panther Holiday Tournament, Cresson

Walsh Jesuit Ironman, Stow, Ohio

Dec. 14

Moon Duals

Dec. 21-22

Beast of the East, Newark, Del.

Dec. 27-28

Southmoreland Holiday Tournament at Alverton

Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic at West Mifflin

Dec. 28-29

Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillan

Jan. 3-4

Tool City, Meadville

Tri-County Athletic Director Association tournament at South Fayette

Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Tournament at Kiski Area

Jan. 10-11

Burgettstown Tournament

Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP

Virginia Duals, Hampton,Va.

Jan. 17-18

Allegheny County Wrestling Championship at Fox Chapel

Jan. 18-19

Escape the Rock, Council Rock South

Jan. 22

WPIAL section duals

Jan. 27-29

WPIAL team tournament

Feb. 1

WPIAL Class AAA and AA team championships, TBA

Feb, 3

PIAA team pigtail round

Feb. 6-8

PIAA Class AAA and AA team championship at Hershey

Feb. 14

WPIAL Class AA section tournament at Canon-McMillan

Feb. 15

WPIAL Class AA individual tournament at Canon-McMillan

Feb. 21

Penn-Trafford Winter Warrior tournament

Feb. 21-22

PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional at IUP

Feb. 22

WPIAL Class AAA Section tournament (Section 1 at Kiski Area, Section 2 at Connellsville, Section 3 at Fox Chapel, Section 4 at Chartiers Valley)

Feb. 28-29

WPIAL/PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional Championship at Canon-McMillan

March 6-8

PIAA Class AAA and AA Individual Championship at Hershey

