Important dates for the 2019-20 high school wrestling season
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 | 7:44 PM
2019-20 Important Dates
Dec. 6-7
Chartiers-Houston Tournament
Cumberland Valley Classic, Mechanicsburg
Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational at Gateway
Hickory Invitational, Sharon
Dec. 7
Hampton Duals
McDowell Trojan Duals, Erie
Dec. 13-14
King of the Mountain, Lock Haven
Milford, Del. Invitational
Mountain Ridge (Md.) Invitational
Penn Cambria Panther Holiday Tournament, Cresson
Walsh Jesuit Ironman, Stow, Ohio
Dec. 14
Moon Duals
Dec. 21-22
Beast of the East, Newark, Del.
Dec. 27-28
Southmoreland Holiday Tournament at Alverton
Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic at West Mifflin
Dec. 28-29
Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillan
Jan. 3-4
Tool City, Meadville
Tri-County Athletic Director Association tournament at South Fayette
Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Tournament at Kiski Area
Jan. 10-11
Burgettstown Tournament
Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP
Virginia Duals, Hampton,Va.
Jan. 17-18
Allegheny County Wrestling Championship at Fox Chapel
Jan. 18-19
Escape the Rock, Council Rock South
Jan. 22
WPIAL section duals
Jan. 27-29
WPIAL team tournament
Feb. 1
WPIAL Class AAA and AA team championships, TBA
Feb, 3
PIAA team pigtail round
Feb. 6-8
PIAA Class AAA and AA team championship at Hershey
Feb. 14
WPIAL Class AA section tournament at Canon-McMillan
Feb. 15
WPIAL Class AA individual tournament at Canon-McMillan
Feb. 21
Penn-Trafford Winter Warrior tournament
Feb. 21-22
PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional at IUP
Feb. 22
WPIAL Class AAA Section tournament (Section 1 at Kiski Area, Section 2 at Connellsville, Section 3 at Fox Chapel, Section 4 at Chartiers Valley)
Feb. 28-29
WPIAL/PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional Championship at Canon-McMillan
March 6-8
PIAA Class AAA and AA Individual Championship at Hershey
