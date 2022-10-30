In WPIAL finals rematch, Knoch tops Sewickley Academy for PIAA girls team tennis title
Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 8:43 PM
In a rematch of the WPIAL Class 2A team tennis finals, Knoch defeated Sewickley Academy, 4-1, Saturday afternoon to win the school’s second state championship.
The Knights, who also won the PIAA title in 2020, won three-set battles at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Knoch’s Emily Greb got past Ashley Close, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0, and the Knights’ top team of Ava Santora and Jade Nether defeated Anjali Shah and Gwyn Belt, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
At No. 2 singles, Knoch’s Ally Bauer got past Kirsten Close, 6-3, 7-6 (4). At No. 3 singles, the Knights’ Lindsey Greb defeated Rayna Thakkar, 6-3, 6-3.
Sewickey Academy’s second doubles team of Maria Silvaggio and Maria Sirianni beat Kenzie Gumto and Lara Ejzak, 6-3, 6-2.
The Knights won the WPIAL finals matchup 3-2 on Oct. 20.
The Knights and Panthers also met in the 2019 PIAA finals, with Sewickley Academy coming away with a 3-0 victory.
Knoch reached the finals with a 3-2 victory over District 1 champ Lower Moreland in Saturday morning’s semifinals.
Bauer won a three-set match at No. 2 singles and Lindsey Greb and Santora and Nether won in straight sets at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Sewickley Academy rolled to the finals with a 4-0 victory over District 10 champ Erie Cathedral Prep.
In Class 3A, WPIAL champion Mt. Lebanon was eliminated with a 3-1 loss to District 1 runner-up Conestoga in the semifinals. The No. 2 doubles team of Sylvie Eriksen and Ana Clara Oliveira won for the Blue Devils.
