Inaugural TribHSSN boys basketball state rankings

By:

Monday, December 16, 2019 | 10:40 PM

With the new season a week and a half old, Trib HSSN delivers the weekly boys basketball state rankings.

The top five teams in each of the six classifications will be released on Tuesdays all the way through the end of the state basketball playoffs in March.

As a reminder, last year’s boys basketball PIAA champions and top teams in the final HSSN state rankings were Kennedy Catholic in 6A, Moon in 5A, Imhotep Charter in 4A, Lincoln Park in 3A, Math, Charter and Sciences in 2A and Sankofa Freedom Academy in Class A.

Here is the first PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Dec. 15. Teams are listed with record and district.

Class 6A

1. Kennedy Catholic (2-0) (10)

2. Roman Catholic (2-0) (12)

3. Pennridge (4-0) (1)

4. Coatesville (3-0) (1)

5. Butler (3-1) (7)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (1-2) (12)

2. Mars (3-0) (7)

3. West Chester East (4-0) (1)

4. Abington Heights (4-1) (2)

5. Milton Hershey (3-0) (3)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Carroll (4-0) (12)

2. Imhotep Charter (3-2) (12)

3. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (3-1) (12)

4. Scranton Prep (3-1) (2)

5. Hickory (2-2) (10)

Class 3A

1. Lincoln Park (4-1) (7)

2. Camp Hill Trinity (3-0) (3)

3. Neumann-Goretti (3-0) (12)

4. Loyalsock Township (4-0) (5)

5. Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote (1-1) (12)

Class 2A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (3-1) (12)

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (1-0) (6)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4-0) (7)

4. Executive Education (3-1) (11)

5. Constitution (0-2) (12)

Class A

1. Vincentian Academy (1-0) (7)

2. Elk County Catholic (4-0) (9)

3. Bishop Carroll (1-0) (6)

4. Shade (4-0) (5)

5. Sankofa Freedom Academy (1-4) (12)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

