Indiana’s Beckwith, Kiski Area’s Miller claim titles at unique Kiski Cavalier Invitational

By:

Friday, September 18, 2020 | 5:42 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Members of the Fox Chapel boys and girls cross country teams break out from the start of their time trial at the Gingerbread Man Kiski Cavalier Invitational on Sept. 18, 2020, at Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Kiski Area senior Matt Dongiovanni completes his race at the Gingerbread Man Kiski Cavalier Invitational on Sept. 18, 2020, at Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Freeport seniior Maggie Hollobaugh crosses the finish line at the Gingerbread Man Kiski Cavalier Invitational on Sept. 18, 2020, at Northmoreland Parkl in Allegheny Township. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Kiski Area senior Jake Folaron crosses the finish line at the Gingerbread Man Kiski Cavalier Invite on Sept. 18, 2020, at Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Kiski Area freshman Eliza Miller was one of two runners to break the 20-minute mark Friday at the Gingerbread Man Kiski Cavalier Invitational. Previous Next

Cool and breezy morning weather gave way to comfortable afternoon temperatures as some of the WPIAL’s top runners kicked off their fall seasons Friday at the Gingerbread Man Kiski Cavalier Invitational at Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township.

Because of covid protocols in place limiting the overall number of people permitted to be on and around the course at one time, race officials switched the format.

The fourth annual race featured 14 teams running at 30-minute intervals from host Kiski Area at 8:30 a.m. to Central Catholic/Woodland Hills at 3:30 p.m. The format was team time trials akin to what is done at the Tour de France.

Indiana was one of the final teams to take to the course, and senior Joel Beckwith paced the boys squad with a winning time of 16 minutes, 43.2 seconds. Beckwith’s time was a fraction of a second faster than Indiana graduate and 2019 Kiski Invite boys winner Kendall Branan (16:43.3).

Fox Chapel was the second team to run, and junior Jack Lorence’s time of 17:26.5 held up for second overall.

Rounding out the top five were Latrobe sophomore Drew Kozuch (17:29.3), Kiski Area senior Jake Folaron (17:40.2) and Fox Chapel junior Ethan Napolitan (17:41.4).

Kiski Area freshman Eliza Miller made her varsity debut in the girls race, and she was one of two runners to break 20 minutes. With the Cavaliers kicking off the day, Miller was the first girls individual runner to finish, and she was more than 30 seconds faster than runner-up Hope Trimmer, a sophomore from Uniontown (19:57.0).

The 2019 girls champion, Greensburg Central Catholic junior Corinn Brewer, placed third (20:08.2), followed by a pair of Fox Chapel freshmen: Laura Carter (20:16.8) and Clara Kelly (20:30.9).

There was a deep overall freshman presence as ninth-graders earned 11 of the top 20 spots.

Fox Chapel won the boys team title, placing three of its five scoring runners in the top 10 while also taking 11th and 16th for a team score of 40 points.

Indiana, led by Beckwith’s victory, came in second (69) followed Latrobe (88), Kiski Area (98) and Franklin Regional (133).

Fox Chapel’s youth came through on the girls’ side with Carter and Kelly helping the Foxes capture the team title with 78 points.

Kiski Area, paced by Miller and junior Lizeth Sesmas in the top 10 (ninth, 21:43.7) placed second (91 points). Third through fifth were Franklin Regional (102), Latrobe (137) and Plum (167).

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Indiana, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Plum, Uniontown