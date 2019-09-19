Injuries force Bishop Canevin to forfeit football game against OLSH

Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 12:04 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin head coach T.J. Wiley talks to players during football practice Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

Citing a lack of healthy players, Bishop Canevin announced that it will forfeit this week’s football game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

The Class A Big Seven Conference teams were scheduled to play Saturday night at Dormont Stadium.

“Several of our players have been diagnosed with concussions and have not yet been cleared medically to resume participation. Additionally, in recent weeks several other players have suffered injuries that have left their status for this week’s game in doubt. The attrition has placed our remaining roster in a potentially unsafe situation,” Canevin principal Michael Joyce wrote in a letter shared on the school’s website.

Canevin started the season with only 20 names on its roster. The team is 0-4 overall, 0-1 in the conference and has been outscored 145-18.

A year ago, Canevin lost 42-0 to OLSH.

Joyce said the team plans to resume its season in Week 5. The Crusaders would visit Union on Sept. 27.

“The opportunity to get healthy, focus on academics, and have our coaching staff emphasize fundamentals with our young team is in our program’s best interest,” Joyce wrote. “Our team is committed toward improving and our plan is to take the field next week versus Union and to compete in all of our remaining contests.

“Bishop Canevin apologizes to its fans, supporters, and students, notably its Cheerleaders, Crusettes, and Marching Crusaders for not being given the opportunity to showcase their talents this week. We also apologize to our opponent OLSH who we were looking forward to competing against.”

