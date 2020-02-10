Injury keeps Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer from defending state wrestling title
Monday, February 10, 2020 | 4:22 PM
When the WPIAL wrestling committee releases the Class AA section tournament pairings Tuesday, at least one big-name wrestler will be missing.
Mt. Pleasant sophomore Dayton Pitzer, who’s been sidelined for the season following a preseason leg injury, had surgery, and according to Mt. Pleasant coach Zach Snyder, his doctor advised him to sit out the season.
Pitzer, a returning WPIAL and PIAA champion who has been rehabbing the injury for more than a month, had hoped to return for the individual tournaments.
“Unfortunately, Dayton will not be competing in the individual postseason per his doctor’s recommendation,” Snyder said in a text message. “Definitely not the best news for his year, but it’s the best decision for his health and long-term future.”
Pitzer was 43-1 his freshman year with 28 pins. He defeated Freedom’s Bryson Miller, 3-1, in the 182-pound final.
