Injury keeps Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer from defending state wrestling title

By:
Monday, February 10, 2020 | 4:22 PM

When the WPIAL wrestling committee releases the Class AA section tournament pairings Tuesday, at least one big-name wrestler will be missing.

Mt. Pleasant sophomore Dayton Pitzer, who’s been sidelined for the season following a preseason leg injury, had surgery, and according to Mt. Pleasant coach Zach Snyder, his doctor advised him to sit out the season.

Pitzer, a returning WPIAL and PIAA champion who has been rehabbing the injury for more than a month, had hoped to return for the individual tournaments.

“Unfortunately, Dayton will not be competing in the individual postseason per his doctor’s recommendation,” Snyder said in a text message. “Definitely not the best news for his year, but it’s the best decision for his health and long-term future.”

Pitzer was 43-1 his freshman year with 28 pins. He defeated Freedom’s Bryson Miller, 3-1, in the 182-pound final.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags:

More High School Sports

Freeport girls honor seniors, tune up for playoffs with win over Deer Lakes
Fox Chapel learns from loss to Upper St. Clair as postseason approaches
Fox Chapel diver hopes to take next step at WPIALs, reach states
Trib HSSN boys basketball player of the week: Week ending Feb. 8, 2020
Trib HSSN boys basketball team of the week: Week ending Feb. 8, 2020

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me