Injury keeps Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer from defending state wrestling title

Monday, February 10, 2020 | 4:22 PM

Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer points out to the crowd after defeating Freedom’s Bryson Miller for the 182-pound Class AA championship final during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

When the WPIAL wrestling committee releases the Class AA section tournament pairings Tuesday, at least one big-name wrestler will be missing.

Mt. Pleasant sophomore Dayton Pitzer, who’s been sidelined for the season following a preseason leg injury, had surgery, and according to Mt. Pleasant coach Zach Snyder, his doctor advised him to sit out the season.

Pitzer, a returning WPIAL and PIAA champion who has been rehabbing the injury for more than a month, had hoped to return for the individual tournaments.

“Unfortunately, Dayton will not be competing in the individual postseason per his doctor’s recommendation,” Snyder said in a text message. “Definitely not the best news for his year, but it’s the best decision for his health and long-term future.”

Pitzer was 43-1 his freshman year with 28 pins. He defeated Freedom’s Bryson Miller, 3-1, in the 182-pound final.

