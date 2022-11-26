Instant offense from Cruce Brookins leads Steel Valley past Beaver Falls in WPIAL Class 2A title game

Friday, November 25, 2022 | 4:49 PM

Steel Valley quarterback Cruce Brookins scored three touchdowns, and the Ironmen defense forced four turnovers in a 34-14 victory over Beaver Falls in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Friday at Acrisure Stadium.

It was the sixth time Steel Valley (12-0) has won a WPIAL title. The others were in 2018, 2016, 1989, 1988 and 1982. Beaver Falls was denied its sixth title and lost in the finals for the second consecutive season. The Tigers lost to Serra Catholic last year, 35-12.

The Steel Valley win also avenges a 21-8 defeat to Beaver Falls in the 2021 semifinals. Beaver Falls was in its third consecutive championship game, having defeated Sto-Rox, 43-30, in 2020.

On the second play of the game, Brookins let the Tigers know this game would be different as he went over right tackle, avoided a defender near the Beaver Falls 15 and completed a 56-yard touchdown run.

After Beaver Falls, taking advantage of a pass interference penalty, grabbed an 8-6 lead on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jaren Brickner to Da’Sean Singleton, Brookins went over left tackle and raced 53 yards for a 14-8 advantage.

Brookins rushed for 162 yards on nine carries in the first half. He finished with 170 yards on 17 carries.

Before the end of the first quarter, Steel Valley’s defense stepped up as Donald Barksdale picked off a Brickner pass and returned it 53 yards to make it 20-8.

Beaver Falls turned the ball over three times in the first half.

Steel Valley’s defense limited Beaver Falls, which scored more than 50 points in its first two playoff games, to 19 yards rushing in the first half and Brickner completed only 6 of 16 passes for 81 yards. He was intercepted twice, was sacked once and was hit numerous times.

Beaver Falls, with the aid of a questionable pass interference call, cut its deficit to 20-14 early in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Da’talian Beauford.

But a 53-yard return on the ensuing kickoff by Da’Ron Barksdale gave the Ironmen a short field at the Beaver Falls 22. Two plays later, Brookins scored on a 5-yard run to make it 27-14.

Beaver Falls’ Brixx Rawl blocked a punt, setting the Tigers up at the Ironmen 24, but Steel Valley stood tall and held on downs.

Late in the fourth quarter, Steel Valley’s Donald Barksdale capped the scoring by racing 56 yards for a touchdown. Earlier, Barksdale had a 51-yard touchdown run denied because of a penalty against his brother Da’ron.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

