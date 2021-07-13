Jeannette announces latest hall of fame class
Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 2:25 PM
Jeannette announced its 2021 Jayhawk Athletic Hall of Fame class on Tuesday.
The class, selected by the the Jeannette Educational Foundation in conjunction with the school district, will be recognized during a home football game on Sept. 17 against Riverview. A banquet will follow on Sept 18.
The latest inductees are: Maurice Chamberlain (Class of 1984), Ed Kryzak (‘72), Jennilee Morrison (‘05), Jermaine Morgan (‘90), Kayla Cook (‘10), Larry Hall (2004), Maria DeNunzio (‘00), Marcus Clarkson (‘92), coach Robert Murphy, the 1983 WPIAL football championship team, as well as the 1932 and ‘39 football teams in the Legends category.
