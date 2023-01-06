TribLIVE Logo
Jeannette girls snap 51-game losing streak

By:
Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 3:27 PM

Jeannette had been close.

The girls basketball team lost by three to Geibel, and was dealt five-point losses to Propel Montour, Sto-Rox and Hundred, W.Va.

But on Wednesday night, the Jayhawks finally broke through.

The team broke a 51-game losing streak with a 68-13 home victory over Hillel Academy, a WPIAL newcomer from Squirrel Hill.

Venecia Vignoli and Jordan Bass each scored 19 points, while Franke Crosby, Zoey Vincent and Mary Jones each added eight as the team also gave new head coach Anna Leonard her first win as a varsity coach.

It was the Section 3-A opener for Jeannette (1-10, 1-0).

Jeannette’s last win has Jan. 30, 2020, a 47-33 triumph over Springdale.

“I’m so proud,” Leonard said. “We’ve gotten back in a lot games, but we hadn’t been able to finish them out. Breaking the streak was a relief for those girls. These young woman get better every day. My player growth makes me more proud than any win the scoreboard can give me.”

Jeannette has a quick turnaround with another home game Thursday night against St. Joseph.

“Lots of work ahead,” Leonard said, “if we are going to reach our goal this year. … It’s back to the grind and time to get focused.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

