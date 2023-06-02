Jeannette star from 1930s chosen for new National High School Football Hall of Fame

Friday, June 2, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Late Jeannette football player John Crowell

A former Jeannette running back will be part of a brand new football hall of fame. He will represent the high school on a national level.

The late John “ShowBoat” Crowell, a backfield standout for the Jayhawks in the 1930s, will be inducted into the National High School Football Hall of Fame alongside a number of greats in the game.

The first class will be enshrined July 30 at Canton McKinley High School in Ohio. Others in it are the recently deceased Jim Brown, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Archie Manning, Cooper Manning, coach Paul Brown, Bernie Kosar and others.

Canton McKinley will be the temporary home for the hall of fame, with plans to build a multi-million dollar facility in the future.

Crowell is the grandfather of LaMont “Showboat” Robinson, another Jeannette alum , who is the founder and CEO of the NHSFHOF.

Robinson is known for his exploits on the comedy basketball circuit. He is a member of the American Basketball Hall of Fame.

Here is the complete 2023 National High School Football Hall of Fame class:

• Jerry Ball — RB/LB, West Brock High School Class of 1983

• Jim Brown — RB, Manhasset High School Class of 1953

• Lomas Brown — OT, Miami Springs High School Class of 1983

• Paul Brown — Coach, Massillon Washington High School Class of 1925

• Greg Cameron — RB, University High School Class of 1980

• John “ShowBoat” Crowell — RB, Jeannette High School Class 1939

• Mike Doss — RB/Safety, Canton McKinley High School Class of 1998

• Marcus Dupree — RB, Philadelphia High School Class of 1981

• Ray Freeman — DB, Warrensville Hts High School Class of 1981

• Ted Ginn, Sr. — Coach, Glenville High School

• Archie Griffin — RB, Eastmoor High School Class of 1971

• Greg Kampe — DB. Defiance High School Class of 1973

• Bernie Kosar — QB, Boardman High School Class of 1981

• Kevin Mack — RB, Kings Mountain High School Class of 1981

• Archie Manning — QB, Drew High School, Class of 1967

• Cooper Manning — WR, Isidore Newman High School Class of 1992

• Eli Manning — QB, Isidore Newman High School Class of 1998

• Peyton Manning — QB, Isidore Newman High School Class of 1994

• Thom McDaniels — Coach, Canton McKinley High School

• Marion Motley — RB, Canton McKinley High Class of 1939

• Don Nehlen — Coach, Canton McKinley High School

• Horace Sheffield — DT, Cass Tech High School Class of 1972

• Chris Spielman — LB, Massillon Canton, Class of 1983

