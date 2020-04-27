Jerry Veshio’s ‘Moving Forward’ chronicles Quaker Valley’s run to WPIAL, PIAA titles

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Austin Dohl (left) and Mike Aspiotes celebrate with head coach Jerry Veshio after defeating Aliquippa, 2-0, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Heinz Field. Submitted Former Quaker Valley football coach Jerry Veshio wrote a book, "Moving Forward," about the 2017 football season. Previous Next

Former Quaker Valley football coach Jerry Veshio hopes a book he wrote will help readers relive the magical season in which he led the Quakers to WPIAL and PIAA titles.

“Moving Forward” can be preordered in hardcover for $24.99 or paperback ($14.99) at the Penguin Bookshop in Sewickley at penguinbookshop.com.

The 180-page book chronicles the 2017 season, in which Veshio, who had not coached football for 31 years, was asked to replace a coach who resigned shortly before the season. Thinking it would be only an interim position, he guided the Quakers to WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA crowns.

“I’m very excited to release ‘Moving Forward,’” Veshio said. “All of the thrills and enjoyment our team brought to our community in the fall of 2017 was the main reason I decided to write the book.”

Veshio said he wrote the book as a feel-good and inspirational story, as well as a record from inside the locker room of the team’s struggles to become a champion. The book includes some photos of players and coaches.

He dedicated it to all the players, fans, alumni and friends of the community, past and present.

Veshio, a retired teacher and administrator, said he never thought he would write a book.

“I was at a banquet right after the season (and) talked briefly with author Jim O’Brien, who was in attendance, about writing,” Veshio said. “He said, ‘just start from the beginning and tell the story.’

“I am not a writer and, at times, it was hard.”

Veshio said he had the help of Steve Moxie, a retired English teacher.

“He was my first sounding board,” Veshio said.

Kyle Fager, a writer with the Your Words literary services company in Ohio Township, which edited and designed the book, said Veshio has not yet set a publication date. Once he launches, the book will be available anywhere books are sold.

“(By directing) people to Penguin Bookshop he’s trying to help out a local small business,” Fager said.

Penguin Bookshop owner Susan Hans O’Connor said a table signing might be held later.

To reach the bookshop, call 412-741-3838.

