Judge rules Butler football can compete in District 10 playoffs

Friday, October 28, 2022 | 6:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Coach Eric Christy and the Butler football team will compete in the District 10 playoffs.

Butler earned its biggest win of the season hours before Friday night’s football game against Latrobe.

A Butler County judge ruled that the football team can compete in the District 10 playoffs over objections from the WPIAL and PIAA. In a ruling Friday, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Robert Yeatts said “the conduct of the PIAA amounts to arbitrary and capricious discrimination” and cleared Butler to participate in the District 10 playoffs this season and next.

“We’re super excited for the opportunity to get in and let our kids compete,” Butler athletic director Bill Mylan said.

Butler is a WPIAL member school but has played football in District 10 as an associate member since 2020 in hopes of turning around a long-struggling program. However, after the Golden Tornado took part in the District 10 playoffs last season, the WPIAL insisted that wasn’t permitted and the WPIAL board voted to officially ban Butler from qualifying for the D10 postseason in future years.

Butler took its fight to court after the PIAA upheld the WPIAL’s position.

The dispute centered around a letter sent Jan. 15, 2020, by then-WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley, giving Butler permission to play football in District 10 as an associate member. After O’Malley’s retirement, the WPIAL said the letter contradicted the wishes of the league and was sent without board approval.

“This was something we’ve been fighting for a while,” Mylan said. “Our main sticking point has been (the WPIAL) gave us permission to do this and you took it away.”

