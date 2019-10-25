Karen Arnold named athletic director for Pittsburgh City League

By:

Thursday, October 24, 2019 | 11:37 PM

Karen Arnold was named athletic director for Pittsburgh Public Schools on Thursday, making her the first woman to hold that position.

Arnold, a former coach in the City League, will transition from her job as principal at Pittsburgh Fulton PreK-5, an elementary school in Highland Park. She replaces Mike Gavlik, who left this month to become athletic director at Chartiers Valley.

She previously coached boys soccer (1997-99) and boys volleyball (2000) at Langley, a Pittsburgh City League high school that has since closed.

“A school leader with more than 17 years of experience in managing athletic programs, Karen Arnold has the skills necessary to propel our athletics program to the next level,” PPS superintendent Anthony Hamlet said in a statement.

Arnold worked as faculty manager at Langley from 2001-12, and was responsible for scheduling games, transportation and officials, according to PPS. She’s a certified master athletic administrator through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Tags: Allderdice, Brashear, Obama Academy, Perry, Westinghouse