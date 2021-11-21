Kelsey Salopek of Steel Valley wins Moe Rosensteel Award

Sunday, November 21, 2021 | 2:21 PM

Chris Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Kelsey Salopek works against Springdale’s Lilly Iadiccco during their WPIAL Class A semifinal on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Gateway High School.

Kelsey Salopek led Steel Valley to its first WPIAL girls soccer championship this season.

The Ironmen midfielder was one of the league’s top goal scorers.

Now, the senior has distinguished herself even more as one of the premier players in District 7 and the PIAA.

Salopek on Sunday was named the third recipient of the Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award, which recognizes the most outstanding girls soccer player in the WPIAL.

The announcement of the award ties a bow around another high school season, which ended Saturday with the PIAA finals in Hershey.

The award, formed by the Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation, is named for Rosensteel, a talented player at Ringgold who died in June of 2019. Her father, Ed, and the foundation wanted to keep Moe’s memory flourishing through the award as it recognizes a player who demonstrates Moe’s qualities — leadership, passion and a love for the game.

Salopek was honored to be the 2021 recipient. The Kent State recruit joins past winners Ellie Coffield of Mars (2019) and Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny (2020).

“Knowing that Moe and her dad were ‘partners in crime’ reminded me of my relationship with my father,” Salopek said. “It meant a lot to me that Mr. Rosensteel came to my game to meet me and share the good news. Soccer is my life, and like Moe, it is my passion. I have been fortunate to have talented teammates and coaches, and supportive parents, family and friends that have helped me continue to foster my passion for soccer.”

The other two finalists were Hailey Longwell of Moon and Lucia Wells of North Allegheny.

Salopek, an all-section and All-WPIAL selection, finished this season with 56 goals as the Ironmen went 20-4 and also reached the PIAA semifinals where they lost to Greensburg Central Catholic, the team they defeated for the WPIAL title.

She scored 117 goals in her career.

“Leading by actions and hard work is important to me,” she said. “I am grateful to be among the talented players who have been nominated and selected for this award.”

Salopek offered a side note on Moe Rosensteel, known for her No. 86.

“Moe’s dad shared that she also wore No. 21, which has a sentimental meaning to my family and me. I am truly thankful for this award.”

The Kaitlyn "Moe" Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation along with it's committee panel is proud to announce this year's Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award Winner. Kelsey Salopek, Senior – Steel Valley@SalopekKelsey #moe86 https://t.co/rdYsnj1pJo pic.twitter.com/r1JBREQ69k — Kaitlyn Moe Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation (@MoeRosensteel) November 21, 2021

