Keystone Oaks confident, even with big shoes to fill under center

Saturday, August 14, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks’ Tyler Perry works out during practice on Aug. 11, 2021, in Dormont. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks head coach Greg Perry works with his team during practice on Aug. 11, 2021, in Dormont. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks’ Kevin Drew works out during practice on Aug. 11, 2021, in Dormont. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks’ Tyler Perry works out during practice on Aug. 11, 2021, in Dormont. Previous Next

For the last four years, the Keystone Oaks offense had been in the good hands of Logan Shrubb, one of the school’s best quarterbacks who could hurt defenses with his arm and his legs.

He has been the Golden Eagles’ leading passer, rusher and scorer for the last few seasons and will be sorely missed.

“Not sure you replace a kid like Logan Shrubb,” Keystone Oaks coach Greg Perry said. “He was such a competitor. We will use multiple kids to get our yards this season.”

So who will get the shot at filling those big shoes at quarterback?

“We have a few spots to fill, which hopefully gets answered in camp,” Perry said. “We’re young at QB this year with junior Nick Buckley hoping to grow into what we expect.”

Top running back duties could be shared by the combination of Tyler Perry and Kevin Drew while Owen Minford and Alex Samarin are ready for the playmaker’s role on offense.

“All are seniors with plenty of experience,” Perry said.

They are all part of the six players back on both sides of the ball for the Golden Eagles.

The lines will be anchored by returning starters: seniors Luke White and Hunter Erny along with junior Christian Flaherty.

“I’m looking forward to camp to see how the offensive line progresses,” Perry said. “Looking for Tyler Perry to lead us on both sides and also Luke White to handle the lines. Both are experienced and smart kids. Tyler put in great effort in the weight room and Luke is a big, long kid who moves well.”

Tyler Perry believes changes will be needed, but overall team success can still be achieved.

“I think without Logan, it forced us to change the offense around because we lost his mobility, but I think we can still be successful,” he said. “Overall, I expect us to get back to the playoffs and make a run.”

Keystone Oaks enjoyed a successful 2020 season, finishing in second place in the Northwestern Six Conference and beating South Park in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals, 28-24.

The Golden Eagles’ three losses came at the hands of Class 4A Montour and twice to undefeated WPIAL and PIAA champion Central Valley.

The second loss to the Warriors came in the 3A semifinals, 70-21.

“I thought our 2020 team was a contender for the WPIAL,” Perry said. “I also knew CV was loaded and had many more weapons than we had. That being said, we had a good season and had fun with that group. Hey, we won a playoff game at a time when we were unsure if we would even play.”

While Perry is optimistic, he realizes Central Valley still resides in Keystone Oaks’ conference and the Warriors are still the team to beat in 3A.

“We will be OK, but that team in Beaver County is loaded again, so until they lose, the league goes through them,” he said.

Keystone Oaks

Coach: Greg Perry

2020 record: 5-3, 3-1 in Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference

All-time record: 440-439-37

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Brentwood, 7

9.3 at South Park, 7

9.10 Chartiers Valley, 7

9.17 Steel Valley, 7

9.24 at Montour, 7

10.1 at Avonworth*, 7

10.8 Central Valley*, 7

10.15 at Quaker Valley*, 7

10.22 at Hopewell*, 7

10.29 Ambridge*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Logan Shrubb*

80-147, 941 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Logan Shrubb*

149-869, 12 TDs

Receiving: Mark Hutchin*

34-143, 6 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Greg Perry begins his eighth season as head coach at Keystone Oaks.

• Keystone Oaks’ victory over South Park in the 3A quarterfinals, 28-24, last season was the Golden Eagles’ first playoff victory since a 56-20 triumph over Apollo-Ridge in the 3A quarterfinals in 2016.

• In a seven-year span from the late 1930s to the mid-1940s, old Dormont High School won two outright Class AA WPIAL football championships (1939, 1945) and was co-champion in two other seasons (1942, 1943).

• This is the 99th season of Keystone Oaks football, including preceding schools in the district.

Tags: Keystone Oaks