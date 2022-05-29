Kiera Mack among Penn Hills softball standouts honored for turnaround season

Sunday, May 29, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review

Kiera Mack helped set the standard for the Penn Hills softball team.

During the preseason, Mack talked about her game still being a work in progress. Even when the Indians’ third baseman/outfielder acknowledged improvements made, she had more ideas for how things could get better.

“I can always improve with my hitting,” Mack said following a preseason scrimmage. “I can always go home and work on something if I’ve done something bad.”

Mack’s attitude helped set the standard for a turnaround season for Penn Hills. While a late loss to Plum eliminated the Indians from the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs, Mack helped set the tone for a Penn Hills program that is poised for future success.

Mack, a senior who will play at Penn State New Kensington next season, was named a first-team Big 56 softball all-star. She was one of four Penn Hills players selected for the team. Catcher Lauren Sipple and pitcher Maura Wade were picked for the second team. London Irish was picked as an honorable mention.

Mack crushed the ball this season, hitting .545 with three doubles and three home runs and drove in 11 runs.

Penn Hills coach Ashley Banner said she was proud of how the team responded during her first season as coach.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls,” Banner said. “I learned a lot about myself and them. I’m excited for what we have and we are hoping to enhance it in the years to come.”

Penn Hills last made the postseason in 2007, when the Indians finished 10-7 and lost to Baldwin in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

Sipple, who hit .371 with two home runs and eight RBIs, was chosen for the second straight season. She earned honorable mention honors as a freshman.

“I think I improved my catching,” Sipple said. “I think I threw out runners better. I was able to recognize where the next play was going to be and call it out.”

Penn Hills was at its best early in the season. After opening with two losses, the Indians won five of their next seven games. In all five of Penn Hills’ victories this season, the Indians plated 10 or more runs.

Most surprising was their 18-8 victory at Plum on April 13, which was the Indians’ first win over the Mustangs in 13 years. The Indians also beat Woodland Hills, 15-0 and 16-1, Indiana, 11-10, and St. Joseph, 11-10.

While Penn Hills’ bats cooled off during a skid to end the season, the Indians were able to build confidence for the future. Sipple believes the program is one that will be able to better support each other going forward.

“This season made us realize we can make the playoffs,” Sipple said. “I think from the first scrimmage, we realized this season could be different. We had a different energy level and were able to score more and hit better.”

