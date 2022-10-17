Kiski Area battle-tested heading into WPIAL boys soccer playoffs

Monday, October 17, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Kiski Area boys soccer coach Sean Arnold knew his team had the experience and talent to have a special fall.

The one unknown was how his group would handle an adverse situation.

He got his answer Sept. 29 in a game against defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champ Hampton.

The Cavaliers trailed 2-0 but rallied to score three straight, including the winner by Anders Bordoy with just over a minute remaining in regulation to win 3-2.

Ronin Wilczek and Nathaniel Coleman also scored for the Cavaliers.

It was the Cavaliers’ signature moment on their way to a Section 1-3A title.

“That was a question mark,” Arnold said. “We wondered if they had that grit and desire to win. I guess you don’t know until you’re pressed against the wall like we were. Up until that point, we really didn’t have the opportunity to prove that and didn’t know if we had played to our full potential.

“When we were down 2-0, we had a good conversation with the boys at halftime, and it was up to them to decide they wanted to come back and they did. I give them a lot of credit. A lot of teams would have shut down, but they didn’t.”

After the Hampton win, the Cavaliers added a 1-0 nonsection win over Ambridge, a 10-0 triumph over Armstrong and a 4-0 win over North Catholic. The last two secured the section title.

Arnold said his team has some similar traits to the Hampton team that won WPIAL and state gold last year.

He broke it down into two categories that the Cavaliers mirror last year’s Talbots. They are a veteran team that has nine seniors in the starting 11 most nights, and they have a selfless attitude.

“They are one of the most successful classes we’ve had,” Arnold said. “They have 51 wins as a group. There’s a lot of experience. The other part is the team dynamic. All they want to do is win. When you win in soccer, it’s a team trait. That’s what happened here. No one cares about stat padding. The only stats they care about is the team stats.”

The Cavaliers have standout talents that are also team leaders.

Bordoy, a Memphis recruit, leads the team in goals. Coleman, a Penn State Behrend commit, commands the midfield and is capable of scoring or making the pass that springs an opportunity.

Ethan Beck plays center back and anchors the defense with his younger brother, Austin, who is a freshman.

Maddox Anderson has put up eight clean sheets in goal. One more will tie a Kiski Area single-season record.

“Maddox is a phenomenal goalie, but he’s also a great leader,” Arnold said.

“He basically takes the words right out of my mouth when he’s on the field. He’s a great shot stopper, and our defense has been great, too.”

The Cavaliers are poised to enter a Class 3A postseason filled with contenders. It should be an intriguing tournament and one in which they are aiming to make a deep run.

“Every single section has a fourth-place team that can knock off a first-place team, and you have second- and third- place teams beating each other,” Arnold said.

“That’s why you play the game. You have to strategize and do what you need to do to win a playoff game. Every team has a chance no matter what seed they are. It’s going to be a grind. You’re going to have to bring your A-game and play a full game. That’s why I was excited to see the boys respond to adversity.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

