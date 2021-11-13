Kiski Area lineman Brandon Lawhorn Moore commits to Miami (Ohio)

By:

Saturday, November 13, 2021 | 6:10 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Kiski Area lineman Brandon Lawhorn Moore works with his varsity team Tuesday. Aug 10, 2021.

Kiski Area’s Brandon Lawhorn Moore, one of the WPIAL’s top offensive line recruits, committed Saturday to Miami (Ohio).

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound senior tackle announced on Twitter his commitment to the RedHawks.

He’d also listed Division I offers from Duquesne, Bowling Green, Bucknell, Buffalo, Fordham, Kent State, Maine, New Hampshire, Old Dominion and Toledo. The recruiting site 247sports ranked Lawhorn Moore as a three-star college prospect.

At Miami, he’ll join a roster that already has three former WPIAL football players. Evan Azzaraof Plum, Ryan O’Hair of South Fayette and Corban Hondru of Peters Township are freshman this season for the RedHawks.

Like Lawhorn Moore, Azzara and O’Hair are linemen.

Miami is 5-5 overall this season and 4-2 in the Mid-American under head coach Chuck Martin.

RedHawks offensive line coach James Patton does have a Western Pennsylvania connection. He spent two seasons at Pitt as an offensive quality control coach in 2017-18.

Thank you to my family and coaches for pushing me to be the best I could be. After much consideration I am committing to Miami University, Go Redhawks. @LoganM_MU @Coachjpatton pic.twitter.com/X2wepDf2DD — Brandon Lawhorn Moore (Beef) (@Beef10520385) November 13, 2021

Tags: Kiski Area