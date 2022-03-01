Kiski Area swim coach Lisa Pepka resigns days before WPIAL meet

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Kiski Area boys and girls swim coach Lisa Pepka resigned from the position Monday, just three days before the WPIAL championships.

Pepka declined to comment on her decision, but she did confirm that she is no longer the head coach.

Kiski Area athletic director John Peterman on Tuesday confirmed Pepka’s resignation, but he too declined to comment on the reasons for her departure.

He did say it came as a surprise and that the team is moving forward in its WPIAL preparation with assistant Ryan Berberich taking over primary coaching duties.

Pepka served two years as a volunteer with the Cavaliers swim program before ascending to the head coaching position before the 2017-18 season.

Kiski Area swimmers will compete in the WPIAL Class 3A meet Thursday and Friday at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

Sophomore Eliza Miller is the No. 3 seed for both the girls 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, while the girls 200 freestyle relay is seeded eighth overall.

On the boys side, junior Levi Hansen hopes for big things as he is the top seed in the 200 free and the fifth seed in the 500 free.

Fellow junior Parker Sterlitz also is a top seed in the 500 free as he checks in fourth in the fastest heat.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

