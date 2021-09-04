Kiski Area takes advantage of Franklin Regional’s mistakes to come away with win

Friday, September 3, 2021 | 10:27 PM

Kiski Area capitalized on several gaffes by Franklin Regional for a 24-14 win Friday night in a Class 5A nonconference matchup in Vandergrift.

Kiski (2-0, 0-0) returned two interceptions for touchdowns and recovered a fumble deep in Franklin Regional (1-1, 0-0) territory,which led to a field goal. The second pick-6 came with 7 minutes, 56 seconds left in the fourth quarter, as Brayden Dunmire took a one-handed snag 73 yards.

“That’s Brayden Dunmire. We call him ‘Stick,’ ” Kiski Area coach Sam Albert said. “I thought they were going to catch him. He’s running down the sideline. I was screaming. But that’s just an outstanding play.”

The Cody Dykes’ PAT gave the Cavaliers the 24-14 final. They then recovered a surprise on-side kick, and burned 5:33 until turning the ball over on downs at the Franklin Regional 18 with 2:23 remaining.

The Panthers allowed only two completed passes and had quarterback Connor Donnelly finish 15 of 20 for 150 yards and a touchdown. But the errors, including three turnovers from Donnelly, let the game slip.

“Our quarterbacks have to grow up fast,” Franklin Regional coach Lance Getsy said. “They have to learn. They’re going out there, and they’re playing in games that they’ve never played in. People move on the defense. You have to be able to read that.

“But I believe in our kids. I think that they’re going to get better. They’re going to use this game as an example. We’re just going to get better from here.”

Kiski didn’t complete a pass until the third quarter and had 57 total yards in the first half. But two Franklin Regional turnovers turned a 7-0 Panthers lead turn into a 10-7 deficit.

The first came when the Cavaliers unloaded a blitz on third-and-15, forcing an errant throw from Donnelly right to lineman Sam Coleman. The senior returned it 16 yards 1:37 into the second quarter.

Donnelly fumbled the snap two plays into the ensuing drive, with Brock Wilkins recovering for Kiski Area at the Franklin Regional 31. A toss from quarterback Logan Johnson went through the hands of Matthew Hilty in the end zone on third down, leading to a 26-yard field goal from Dykes for the 10-7 Cavaliers lead.

“I hope our identity is smash-mouth football,” Albert said. “We take a lot of pride in our offensive line. We have two running backs that’ll run hard. We have a great quarterback that finds things. Yeah, I think we’re going to be smash-mouth. I hope.”

Before it was erased, the Panthers had built momentum on a methodical 10-play, 74-yard drive that lasted 5:43 in the first quarter. It was capped by a 4-yard pass to Caden Smith drifting to the corner of the end zone, one of four times Donnelly connected with Smith in the first half.

After squandering the lead, Franklin Regional couldn’t get the Kiski Area offense off the field for the first 8:46 of the second half. Wilkins carried the ball nine times, accounting for 34 of 67 yards on the opening drive, capping it with a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.

Wilkins had 77 yards on 19 carries, with 15 coming in the second half.

“We call him ‘The Manster.’ We call him half-man, half-monster,” Albert said regarding Wilkins. “You see why. He brings everything. … We took the whole third quarter. They’re a very good football team. They do stuff with motion that drives you crazy.”

With his team down 17-7, Ayden Hudock returned the ensuing kick 84 yards for a score with Joseph Bayne tacking on the extra point for Franklin Regional with 3:01 left in the third. That’s as close as the Panthers would get the rest of the way.

“I think we’re just a young team that’s learning,” Getsy said. “We don’t have many guys on this team that have varsity experience. So we knew we were going to take some bumps on the road, trying to learn and trying to learn as fast as we can. With a young team, you’re going to have those mistakes.”

