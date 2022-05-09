Kiski Area track and field teams celebrate section titles

Monday, May 9, 2022 | 9:57 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Jack Crider takes seventh during the boys shot put during the Westmoreland County Track and Field Championships April 30 at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.

The Kiski Area boys and girls track and field teams will be competing in the WPIAL Class 3A team semifinals at North Allegheny on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers boys won the Section 4 title with a 6-0 record, and the girls tied Knoch for the title, both finishing 5-1, but the Cavaliers girls were awarded first place because they defeated Knoch head-to-head.

The teams competed Saturday at the 99th Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association championships (42nd annual for the girls), and sophomore Eliza Miller and senior Antonio Giordano walked away with individual titles.

The Kiski Area 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams also won gold medals.

Miller captured her second WCCA title by winning the 1,600. She won the 3,200 as a freshman.

She also earned a second-place finish in the 800, had a personal record in the pole vault and ran the anchor leg for the 3,200-relay team that finished third. She ran with Ellie Hecker, Payton Sullivan and Lizeth Sesmas.

Miller isn’t fond of the long distance run so she’s switched to running the 1,600 and 800.

“I was happy with my times,” Miller said. “My season hasn’t gone as well as I wished, but Saturday was a good day. It was a confidence boost.

“That’s my main race. It was a last-minute decision to run it. I just was going to run the 800.”

Miller said she probably will run the 1,600 at the WPIAL championship meet, which is set for May 18 at Slippery Rock. She wasn’t enjoying the 3,200.

“I ran the 800 because I need to work on my speed,” Miller said. “I really didn’t enjoy the 3,200 last year, so I’m trying some other things out and it worked out in my favor.”

She also cleared 8 foot, 1 inch in the pole vault and finished seventh.

“It was a PR, so I’m happy,” Miller said. “Now I’m focusing on my next race at Pine-Richland Invitational (Friday) and start to get ready for states and WPIALs.”

Miller also is a two-time PIAA qualifier in cross country.

Giordano said winning the 800 was unexpected.

“It was a lot of fun,” Giordano said. “I had a good time. I knew I could win it. It was just a matter of race strategy. I went out and did what I could. I’m hoping to go sub 2:00 at Pine-Richland.

“We won the 3,200, and a freshman (Justin Gross) on the team did really well. We PR’d by 12 seconds.”

Giordano teamed up with Gross, Phil Miller and Paul Roberts to run an 8:27.15.

He also was part of the winning 1,600-meter relay team, which edged Latrobe in a thrilling race. They ran a 3:34.58. Running with Giordano were Kyle Guido, Phil Miller and James Pearson.

Giordano said the relay teams look to continue to improve their times the next few weeks.

Kiski Area also had numerous other placewinners at the WCCA meet.

Jack Coleman placed fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles. Justin Tucker placed fifth in the 1,600. Guido placed third in the 400 and Phil Miller was fifth.

Ryan Klingensmith was sixth in the 300 hurdles. Payton Sullivan placed sixth in the 800. Roberts was sixth in the 800. Pearson was sixth in the 200. Campbell Curry was fourth in the triple jump.

Sophia Hranica placed fifth in the 400. Tatiana Holt was sixth in the 3200.

Alyssa Mydock was fourth and Avery Celo was sixth in the long jump. Celo was fourth in the triple jump.

