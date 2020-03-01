Kiski Area wrestlers experience highs and lows in WPIAL Class AAA championships

Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 10:44 PM

It was a day of highs and lows for the Kiski Area wrestling team Saturday at the WPIALClass AAA wrestling championships at Canon-McMillan.

The highs included four wrestlers qualifying for states and senior Jack Blumer setting the school’s all-time pin record.

The lows were two tough losses in the finals and a couple tougher losses in the consolation fourth round to qualify for states.

Advancing were junior Sammy Starr and senior Jack Blumer, both finishing second. Junior Brayden Roscosky finished third at 195, and senior Nick Delp placed fourth at 170.

Losing in the blood round were senior Dom Giordano (120) and senior Jared Curcio (182).

The first tough call in the finals came at when Pine-Richland junior Cole Spencer was awarded a reversal at the buzzer to edge Starr, 2-1, at 152.

“It was a good match. Both kids wrestled hard,” Kiski Area coach Chris Heater said. “I didn’t think it was the right call at the end of the match. It is what it is. Next week is a new week.”

Blumer, who collected his 107th pin in the semifinals against Connellsville’s Casper Hinkle, lost to Waynesburg junior Luca Augustine, 3-2, in an ultimate tiebreaker at 160.

“It was a long match, and I just couldn’t finish out,” Blumer said. “Even though I came up short of being a three-time champion, the overall goal is to be a state champion. I have to forget about this weekend and look forward to next weekend.”

Heater said making it to Hershey is tough because of the quality of wrestlers in the WPIAL.

“The WPIAL is very tough, and it’s hard to get out of,” Heater said. “I’m proud of the four guys advancing. It means a lot to get guys out of here and to states. It’s pretty special to get four guys to states. We’re looking forward to next week, and we have a few things to clean up.”

Armstrong junior Logan Harmon qualified for states with a fourth-place finish at 195, and Knoch senior Guy Deleonardis became his school’s first state qualifier with a fourth-place finish at 160.

Norwin senior Kurtis Phipps became the 30th wrestler in WPIAL history to win four titles. North Hills senior Sam Hillegas was denied his fourth title when he lost to Waynesburg junior Wyatt Henson in the 138-pound final.

Winning their second titles were Seneca Valley sophomore Dylan Chappell (120) and junior Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (132), Canon-McMillan senior Gerrit Nijenhuis (182) and Mt. Lebanon senior Luke Stout (195).

Hempfield had two champions: juniors Ty Linsenbigler (145) and heavyweight Isaac Vance.

Other champions were Waynesburg freshman Mac Church (106), Franklin Regional junior Carter Dibert (113), Mt. Lebanon sophomore Mac Stout (170) and Belle Vernon sophomore Cole Weightman (220).

