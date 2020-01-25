Kiski Area’s Potter returns to lineup after recovery from wrist injury

By:

Saturday, January 25, 2020 | 2:48 PM

Kiski Area senior Hannah Potter completes a drill during a preseason practice Nov. 19, 2019.

Hannah Potter is back.

The Kiski Area senior guard and team captain returned to the lineup for the Cavaliers girls basketball team Friday after missing 15 games because of a broken wrist suffered in the season opener against Saltsburg on Dec. 6.

Potter came off the bench, entering the Section 2-5A contest against Hampton with three minutes gone in the first quarter.

“I was a little nervous, but mostly anxious and excited to be back,” she said. “I was out for so long. I was just ready to be back out there playing with my teammates.”

Potter hit her first shot attempt, a long-range jumper at the 3-point line, and she finished with a team-best 12 points in the Cavaliers’ 50-37 loss to the Talbots.

The return to game action came just one day after Potter had her cast removed and her doctor gave her the green light to play, provided she wears a protective splint on the wrist.

Getting cleared, Potter said, was both an unexpected and pleasant surprise. The time for recovery, she said, originally was to take it past the conclusion of the season, a minimum of 12 weeks.

“(The doctor) said it was healed early and that as long as I have everything wrapped and protected and I was careful, I could go out and play,” Potter said. “I was so happy when I heard that.”

Potter joins her Kiski teammates Saturday afternoon for a second home game in as many days. The Cavaliers (5-12) host Burrell (2-13) in a nonsection game at 4 p.m.

Tags: Kiski Area