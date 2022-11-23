Knoch girls basketball raring to go after WPIAL success

By:

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 | 5:48 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hattie McGraw is one of three returning starters for Knoch.

Making a run to the Petersen Events Center didn’t necessarily impact the passion surrounding the Knoch girls basketball program.

For the Knights players who made school history by winning 22 games and reaching the WPIAL final and winning a PIAA playoff game for the first time, that passion was always simmering under the surface.

“For some of them, it doesn’t matter if it’s a July pickup game or something else,” Knoch coach Chris Andreassi said. “They love to play. That’s one thing. Sure, there’s a little extra bounce in the step. They’ve set a standard of how Knoch girls want to play.”

The Knights will start their pursuit of another deep playoff run when they open the season Dec. 2 against Kiski at the Armstrong Tournament.

One thing the Knights will have to figure out is how to play without Maddie Boyer. The Valley News Dispatch Player of the Year last season, Boyer averaged 14.8 points as a senior and finished her career with 1,019 points.

With Boyer helping to lead the way, Knoch reached the WPIAL Class 4A title game before losing 55-35 to Blackhawk. The Knights beat St. Marys in the first round of the state playoffs before bowing to Delone Catholic.

Now, Knoch is ready to try and find a way to equal that success.

“Losing a starter like Maddie Boyer, the team has to come together and learn how to score,” senior guard Hattie McGraw said. “She had a lot of points for us and handled the ball.”

McGraw is one of three returning starters along with junior Naturelle Ewing and senior Nina Shaw. Senior Megan Vasa will also return after a torn ACL sidelined her last season. Vasa had started for the Knights as a sophomore.

McGraw, who is considering playing basketball at Penn State Behrend, Geneva or walking on at Robert Morris, said the Knights have plenty to be excited about.

“We are super excited, and it’s a good foundation,” McGraw said. “We have to try and build on that.”

Knoch also will expect contributions from CeCe Kosecki, Karlee Buterbaugh and Jessica Burgard.

One thing the Knights aren’t blessed with is a lot of height. Knoch will have to find a way to compensate for that.

Andreassi said that will require Knoch to dig in.

“We have to be active and play great defense,” Andreassi said. “The girls take pride in it. We have great defensive sessions every practice, and they welcome that challenge. Everyone is going to have to do their part to contribute to rebounding.”

At a glance

Coach: Chris Andreassi

Last season’s record: 22-4 (12-0 Section 1-4A)

Returning starters: Naturelle Ewing (Jr., guard), Nina Shaw (Jr. guard), Hattie McGraw (Jr., guard)

Top newcomers: Megan Vasa (Sr., guard), CeCe Kosecki (Jr., guard), Karlee Buterbaugh (Soph., forward), Lauren Bowser (Soph., guard)

Tags: Knoch