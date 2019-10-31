Knoch girls volleyball tops Franklin Regional, reaches WPIAL finals

By:

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 10:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Hannah Rowe celebrates a kill during the Knights’ WPIAL Class 3A semifinal against Franklin Regional Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Hannah Flick puts a shot on Knoch’s Rory McCune during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Elizabeth Sarneso sets up a kill during the Panthers’ WPIAL Class 3A semifinal against Knoch Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Hannah Rowe is welcomed to the floor by Morgan Jack as she enters the lineup during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal against Franklin Regional Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Kayla Carney puts a shot on Franklin Regional’s Hannah Flick during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Hannah Rowe (30) celebrates with teammates after defeating Franklin Regional during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Skylar Burkett scores between Franklin Regional’s Aly Kindelberger and Ashley Feorene during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Hannah Rowe scores past Franklin Regional’s Aly Kindelberger during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Hannah Rowe celebrates a kill during the Knights’ WPIAL Class 3A semifinal against Franklin Regional Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Hannah Rowe (30) and Quinn Hughes attempt to block a shot by Franklin Regional’s Alexa Feorene during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Hannah Flick blocks a shot by Knoch’s Kayla Carney next to Mia Jaffe (11) during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Previous Next

The Knoch girls volleyball team will play for a third straight WPIAL Class AAA championship.

The Knights swept past Franklin Regional on Wednesday in a semifinal match at North Allegheny, winning games 25-23, 25-17 and 25-18.

“I am really proud of their effort,” Knoch coach Diane Geist said. “We’re hoping for that three-peat, and we reached our goal of getting to the title game.”

Knoch, the top seed, improved to 18-1 and will face No. 2 Thomas Jefferson for the title Saturday at 4 p.m. at Fox Chapel.

The Jaguars punched their ticket to the finals with a 3-1 win over No. 3 South Fayette in the early game of the North Allegheny doubleheader.

Franklin Regional, which lost for the first time in 17 matches this season, is still alive in the postseason and will begin play in the PIAA tournament Tuesday.

“In this particular case, Knoch outplayed us, and we have a lot of respect for them. They played really well,” Panthers coach Mike Feorene said. “In the huddle at the end, I told the girls that there were 32 teams in AAA this season, and they were one of those four strong teams that made it to the semifinals. These girls are resilient. I expect on Tuesday they will be fresh and ready to go.”

The Panthers’ position in the bracket and first-round opponent will be determined based on the outcome of Saturday’s title match.

Senior hitter Hannah Rowe, a University of Albany commit, returned from injury for Knoch and delivered 10 kills and six blocks.

Fellow senior Skylar Burkett added a team-best 11 kills, junior Morgan Jack recorded 11 service points and 13 assists, and senior libero Kenzie Kerkan made 14 digs.

Senior hitter Kennedy Christy, a Juniata commit, remained out of the Knights lineup because of injury.

DePaul commit Aly Kindelberger, a junior, led Franklin Regional with 12 kills and four blocks, and senior Hannah Flick added seven kills and three blocks.

“We knew Franklin Regional wasn’t going to give up, and that third set is usually the hardest to get,” Geist said. “But the girls stayed focused and were able to get the job done.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Knoch