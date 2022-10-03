Knoch, Shady Side Academy duos earn top seeds for WPIAL doubles tournament

By:

Monday, October 3, 2022 | 3:17 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Ally Bauer plays in the WPIAL Class 2A girls singles tennis championship Thursday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Hampton Community Park.

In 2019, with Libby Conlan and in 2020 with Brooke Bauer, Ally Bauer of Knoch was part of the winning duo that won WPIAL girls tennis doubles gold.

In 2021, the Greb sisters, Lindsey and Emily, also of Knoch, won the district girls double tennis title.

Now, Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb are trying to make it four straight years a pair of Knights tennis players win WPIAL doubles gold. They are the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A tournament set to take place later this week.

New champions will be crowned in 3A after the graduation of 2022 winners Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters of Latrobe.

Rachel Nath and Nichole Poltinnikov of Shady Side Academy are the top seeded pair in the 3A tournament.

The first three rounds in 3A will be at Bethel Park while 2A will take place at North Allegheny at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The championship and consolation matches are at 1 p.m. Friday at Bethel Park.

Here are the pairings:

Class 3A

First round

Rachel Nath and Nichole Poltinnikov (Shady Side Academy) vs. Ambur Orowitz and Lexi Colianni (Kiski Area)

Cece Crowley and Reese Hahn (Mars) vs. Lily Sierka and Katie Peterson (Bethel Park)

Sophia Cunningham and Sylvie Eriksen (Mt. Lebanon) vs. Lily Hynds and Rache Smith (Pine-Richland)

Ellen Liu and Hannah Zheng (Franklin Regional) vs. Gabi Moder and Emma Overlingas (Baldwin)

Evie Ellenberger and Claire Loomis (Upper St. Clair) vs. Ellie Kim and Anna Tikhomirova (North Hills)

Chanel Brun and Sienna Siegel (Fox Chapel) vs. Avery Massaro and Taylor Shanefelter (Latrobe)

Lucy Zheng and Michelle Yan (Franklin Regional) vs. Maya Leyzarovich and Lizzie Uhlman (Shady Side Academy)

Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding (North Allegheny) vs. Adisyn Moorhead and Keiran Moorhead (Peters Township)

Class 2A

First round

Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb (Knoch) – Bye

Elisabeth Ervin and Marissa Barca (Valley) vs. Haley Spitznagel and Grace Kempton (South Park)

Sasha Hoffman and Gigi Pediconi (Greensburg Central Catholic) vs. Polia Vladeva and Julia Samarin (Keystone Oaks)

Kaitlyn Kuczinski and Delaney Fox (Chartiers Valley) vs. Rachel Hardek and Lana Gagne (Central Valley)

Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt (Sewickley Academy) vs. Sophia Smithnosky and Emily Marne (Mt. Pleasant)

Peja Cruise and Chloe Sadowski (Montour) vs. Grace Stitt and Heidi Kroenberg (Hampton)

Ava Santora and Jade Nether (Knoch) vs. Joyce Olawaiye and Loren Barnes (Quaker Valley)

Chloe DeSanzo and Anna Mrkonja (Beaver) vs. Ava Rongaus and Larissa Mannheimer (South Park)

Tags: Baldwin, Beaver, Bethel Park, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Keystone Oaks, Kiski Area, Knoch, Latrobe, Mars, Montour, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Hills, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, South Park, Upper St. Clair, Valley