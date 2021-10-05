Knoch’s Boyer earns spot at WPIAL girls golf championships in 1st season

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 9:08 AM

Submitted by Maddie Boyer Knoch’s Maddie Boyer is a member of the 2019-20 basketball team.

Maddie Boyer made school history in qualifying for the WPIAL Class AA girls individual golf final.

“Maddie is the first female I have had on the boys team to compete for a WPIAL individual championship,” Knoch coach Rob Voltz said.

“I hope she enjoys the experience.”

The WPIAL girls golf championships will take place Thursday at Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg.

Boyer’s foursome that also includes McGuffey’s Faith Chapman, Anna Yourish of Deer Lakes and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ella Zambruno will tee off at 10:40 a.m.

Boyer, a senior in her first year golfing with the Knights, tied for third at the Section 1-AA qualifier held Sept. 23 at the par-71 Del Mar Golf Club.

“I was definitely nervous,” Boyer said. “I had a rough start, but the nerves went away real quick. Overall, I was happy with my performance and hope to do better next round.

“This is my first year golfing with Knoch. Before that, I would occasionally play with my grandpa and my parents, but nothing serious. Knoch does not have a girls team. My friend Dylan (Jackson) said I should go out for the boys team. I thought it would be something fun to do my senior year.”

Boyer, Yourish, Freeport’s Lillie Snow and Avonworth’s Ciara Anderson carded 88s at the qualifier to end up 12 strokes behind the winning score.

“Maddie did a great job at Del Mar,” Voltz said. “She got off to a rough start but battled back to a very respectable 46 on the front nine. She played very steady on the back nine, shooting 42.

“Maddie is new to the game; she just started playing last year. She is a very competitive athlete. She is a strong driver and has amazing feel around the greens for a player so new to the game.”

Boyer has a 47.9 average. Her low score this season was a 43 at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

“I wish Maddie would have started playing earlier. I have no idea how good she could be,” Voltz said. “I am very grateful she decided to play during her senior year on a team with 12 boys.”

The target score for qualifying for the WPIAL final was 96, and 12 girls qualified at Del Mar.

Boyer is Knoch’s lone representative at the WPIAL championship event.

She is hoping her iron play will help pave the way to a strong showing.

“My short game is where I am most consistent,” she said.

Boyer has a 4.15 weighted GPA and 3.88 unweighted GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the girls basketball team at Knoch.

The 5-foot-10 hoopster will be a fourth-year starter this winter. She was a point guard as a freshman and sophomore but now plays in the backcourt or frontcourt.

“Maddie excels on the basketball court,” Voltz said.

Boyer averaged 11.2 points last season and helped spark the Knights to the Section 1-4A championship with a 7-0 record.

Knoch advanced to the WPIAL semifinal round and finished 10-2 overall. The Knights also were WPIAL qualifiers in Boyer’s two previous seasons on the team.

Following graduation, Knoch’s accomplished student-athlete hopes to attend either Pitt or Penn State and major in biology.

“I have (campus) visits coming up within the next two weeks,” Boyer said, “so I am very excited.”

Tags: Knoch