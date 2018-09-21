Knoch’s Greb, North Allegheny’s Huang capture WPIAL singles tennis titles

By: Marty Stewart

Friday, September 21, 2018 | 6:21 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, North Allegheny's Ashley Huang serves during the WPIAL Class AAA final Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Knoch's Laura Greb returns service during the WPIAL Class AA final Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, North Allegheny's Ashley Huang returns service during the WPIAL Class AAA final Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Knoch's Brooke Bauer returns service during the WPIAL Class AA consolation match Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Beaver's Devyn Campbell competes during the WPIAL Class AA consolation match Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Knoch's Laura Greb competes during the WPIAL Class AA final Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Baldwin's Bethany Yauch returns service during the WPIAL Class AAA final Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Beaver's Devyn Campbell returns service during the WPIAL Class AA consolation match Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Knoch's Brooke Bauer competes during the WPIAL Class AA consolation match Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Baldwin's Bethany Yauch competes during the WPIAL Class AAA final Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Sewickley Academy's Simran Bedi returns service during the WPIAL Class AA final Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Sewickley Academy's Simran Bedi returns during the WPIAL Class AA final Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Shady Side Academy. Previous Next

Competition was fierce in the WPIAL Class AAA girls tennis singles championship match Friday at Shady Side Academy.

North Allegheny senior Ashley Huang, the defending PIAA champion, held off repeated charges from Baldwin junior Bethany Yauch to post a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 win.

In the first set, Huang looked to be in control as she held a 5-2 lead. Down 5-3, Yauch broke Huang’s serve and held serve to force a tiebreaker where Huang regained control.

Huang was again in control in the second set. She broke Yauch in the third game and the sixth to make it 4-2. The lead grew to 5-2 after Huang held serve. Yauch held serve and then broke Huang to make it 5-4 and another tie-breaker appeared imminent, but Huang broke right back to claim the title.

“My plan was to come out and be aggressive,” Huang said. “It was working in both sets, but Bethany is such a good defensive player and she just never gave up.”

Huang admitted the heat took a toll.

“I got really tired, and I just tried to keep battling,” she said.

Yauch thought things could easily have gone the other way.

“I felt we were pretty evenly matched,” Yauch said. “With the heat, it was a battle to see who could outlast the other, and she held on. It was disappointing but I’ll be looking forward to the PIAA championships.”

Huang hopes to repeat her state title.

“I’ll enjoy this for a little and then get to work for states,” she said.

In the Class AAA consolation match, Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman also advanced to states with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Mars’ Amelia Haley.

The Class AA final was a battle of sophomores as defending champion Laura Greb of Knoch swept Sewickley Academy’s Simran Bedi, 6-3, 6-2.

“I accomplished one of my goals,” Greb said. “I was glad I was on my game today. My placement of the ball was probably my strongest weapon today. I wanted to keep moving Simran around the court. My serve could have been better.

“I was nervous playing in the final today, but nothing like last year. Now, I’ll concentrate on states.”

Greb finished second last year at the PIAA tournament. She’ll have teammate Brooke Bauer along for the trip this year. In the Class AA consolation, Bauer beat Beaver’s Devyn Campbell, 6-3, 6-2.

“Brooke and Laura both went to states last year, too,” Knoch coach Nance Conlon said. “Brooke finished in the top eight. We’re looking forward to this year’s challenge.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

Tags: Baldwin, Knoch, North Allegheny, Sewickley Academy