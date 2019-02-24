Last second putback helps top-seeded Pine-Richland survive Peters Township’s upset bid

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, February 23, 2019 | 7:32 PM

WPIAL basketball coverage by TribHSSN.

After Pine-Richland coach Jeff Ackermann finished his instructions for an inbounds play during a time out with the score tied and five seconds remaining, Colin Luellen reminded everyone to go hard for the rebound if there was a missed shot.

Luellen followed his own advice and found a rebound to put back at the buzzer to finish off a comeback for the ages.

The top-seeded Rams trailed by as many as 17 points and were down 14 in the fourth quarter, but Luellen’s layup propelled them past No. 9 Peters Township, 66-64, in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Saturday at North Hills.

“Collin saved our entire season for us, because if we lost we knew we were probably done, and he did it with pure hustle,” Ackermann said. “We had a similar situation two years ago against Latrobe in the semifinals where we got a tip-in on the buzzer to get into the championship game. That experience really helps.

“They kind of played not to lose at the end of the game, and we just had to come at them. Eventually, we made a couple of shots to get going. For three quarters, we really didn’t make anything. We kept coming because we had to since we were behind. They played a good game though. Coach (Gary) Goga had his team ready.”

Luellen followed up a missed shot by Dan Petcash and after his winning basket was mobbed by all of his teammates, who stormed off the bench to greet him for a celebration on the floor.

“It was awesome,” said Luellen, who finished with nine points. “My teammates are some of my best friends and it felt good to keep our season alive.

“We didn’t stop believing in our guys. We trust our shooters, and in big games we’re going to make big plays. I knew Greg (Shulkosky) and Dan were going to try and get to the hoop, and we needed everyone going to the boards. I just was able to get it in to keep our season alive.”

The Rams (21-2) advanced to play Section 1 rival and No. 5-seeded Butler (19-4) in the semifinals Wednesday at a site and time to be announced. Peters Township (16-8) qualifies for the PIAA playoffs if Pine-Richland wins the WPIAL title.

Pine-Richland trailed 57-43 entering the fourth quarter, but got a spark from Logan Murray that ignited the offense. After Petcash successfully converted a three-point play after being fouled on a layup, Murray sank a 3-pointer to cut Peters Township’s lead to 57-49.

Murray made another 3-pointer on the next possession to make it 59-52 and then Greg Shulkosky stole the ball in the backcourt and dished it to Murray underneath for an uncontested layup that cut the deficit to five. Petcash followed with a 3-pointer and suddenly a 14-point lead was cut to two.

Murray sank another 3-pointer that gave Pine-Richland a brief 63-62 lead before Ben Yeates drove the lane for a layup to put Peters Township back on top with 1:17 remaining. Patrick Shanahan made one of two free throws with 19 seconds remaining to tie the game, and then Pine-Richland got a stop on defense to set up the winning score.

Murray had all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Rams outscored the Indians, 23-7, in the frame.

“I told Logan a shooter has to shoot,” Ackermann said. “Whether you’re making them or not, you have to shoot the ball. He’s not going to post up on guys or beat them off the dribble. He’s a shooter. He struggled getting into a rhythm early on, but he made some big shots for us and that got us going. All of the sudden it was contagious. The misses were contagious early on, and the makes were contagious in the fourth quarter.”

Led by the smooth shooting of Thomas Melonja and the dribble-drive ability of Sam Petrarca, Dax Ploskina and Ben Yeats, the Indians dominated the second and third quarters, outscoring the Rams, 40-26, during that span. They led 57-40 late in the third.

It looked like Peters Township was going walk out of North Hills having knocked off the No. 1 seed and WPIAL finalist the last three years, but it turned out to be one that got away.

“There’s a reason they are as good as they are,” Peters Township coach Gary Goga said. “They have two studs, and they stepped up and made shots. They’re a great team. I think we’re good too, but they made one more play than we did.”

Petrarca led Peters Township with 22 points, Melonja added 17, and Ploskina scored 14. Petcash had 23 for the Rams and Shulkosky scored 11.

Peters Township will have to wait to see if it gets into the tournament and potentially gets another crack at Pine-Richland down the road.

If their season is over, the Indians graduate Ploskina, Melonja and Sean Werner.

“This has been one of greatest and most enjoyable years I’ve had as a coach or even when I was a player. … I love those guys man,” an emotional Goga said. “They’re a special team and an incredible group of kids. I’m thankful for their efforts. I’m blessed and I’m a better person for being able to coach those kids in that locker room.

“It’s going to be hard not going to practice tomorrow. I care about these guys, and I’m going to miss coaching them. The seniors are great kids.”

Tags: Peters Township, Pine-Richland