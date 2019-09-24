Latrobe golfer Colten McCutcheon survives bad hole to qualify to WPIALs

By:

Monday, September 23, 2019 | 9:19 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Colten McCutcheon competes against Fox Chapel on Sept. 19, 2019 at Pittsburgh Field Club.

Latrobe senior Colten McCutcheon did something at Monday’s WPIAL Class AAA semifinal that he can luckily laugh about.

He had a 10 on the par-5 third hole at Willowbrook Country Club and was still able to qualify for the WPIAL Championship on Oct. 1 at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

McCutcheon was one of 18 qualifiers to advance from Willowbrook. Another 18 advanced from the semifinal at Hannastown Golf Club.

Fox Chapel senior Scott Bitar was the medalist from Willowbrook after shooting an even par 72. Pine-Richland senior Donnie Professori was the medalist at Hannastown, shooting a 2-over 73.

McCutcheon said he was fortunate to advance. He knows a big score at Fox Chapel will cost him a shot at the state tournament.

“I hit my drive out of bounds.” McCutcheon said. “Then I hit my third shot left and I hit another shot in the bunker. I just focused on getting birdies and shooting 77. I can’t believe the cut was so high (82).”

He finished with another bogey on the front nine, posting a 44, and shot a 1-over 37 on the back.

Bitar didn’t start his round well — he had consecutive bogeys — but he ended up shooting a 1-over 37 on the front nine. He began his back nine with an eagle two on No. 10, holing out from 100 yards from the fairway. He shot a 1-under on the back nine.

Latrobe senior Mario Battaglia was 1-under par thru 13 holes, but he bogeyed four of his final five holes and finished at a 3-over 75.

“I got a little conservative on the back nine,” Battaglia said. “I played really well.”

Battaglia was one of five players to finish tied for second at 75.

There were six players who finished with an 82 and they had a playoff for the final two spots. Surviving the playoff were Amani D’Ambrosio of Fox Chapel and Wes Warden of Shady Side Academy.

At Hannastown, South Fayette senior Luke Lestini placed second with a 4-over par 74 and Belle Vernon senior Jake Caldwell was third with a 5-over 75.

Peters Townships and Shady Side Academy each advanced four golfers to the championship and Fox Chapel and Upper St. Clair three.

