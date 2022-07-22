Latrobe grad Pevarnik looks to keep momentum going at Pa. Amateur

Friday, July 22, 2022 | 6:23 PM

Brady Pevarnik is coming off the biggest victory of his career after winning the 122nd Western Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Butler Country Club. Pevarnik, a senior at Bowling Green and a 2019 Latrobe graduate, shot a 3-under-par, 217.

Now he hopes to keep that momentum going at the 109th Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur Championship on Monday at Llanerch Country Club in Philadelphia.

He earned a spot in the field by qualifying at Westmoreland Country Club last month. Chuck Tragesser of Willowbrook Country Club took medalists honors with a 2-under par 69.

Others to qualify at Westmoreland included Scott Jordan, Justin Griffith, Nick Turowski, Amani Dambrosio, Nolan Shilling, Parker Johnson, Samuel Brourman, Cade Patterson, Nathan Piatt and Aidan Oehrle.

Pevarnik, Brourman and Turowski play out of Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg.

Shilling, Piatt and Oehrle, along with exempt player Jimmy Meyers, play out of Oakmont Country Club.

Other local players in the field of 120 include Chris Tanabe, Tanner Johnson, Rick Stimmel, Nathan Smith, Steven Yeydt, Brett Young, Austin Lemieux, Tim Novic, Neal Shipley, Kevin Koerbel and Tanner Grzegorczyk.

It is a 54-hole event.

Aber wins Match Play

It was a grueling four days, but it turned out to be rewarding for Allegheny Country Club head professional John Aber.

The Greensburg Central Catholic graduate defeated Slippery Rock Golf Club director of golf Rob McClellan, 3 and 1, to capture the Tri-State Section PGA Match Play championship.

Aber began the championship seeded fourth. He defeated Tim Gustin of Oakbrook, 3 and 1; Frank Blazewick, 4 and 3; Adam Corson, 1 up; and then No. 1 seed Tyler McElroy, 3 and 2, in the semifinals.

McClellan was seeded No. 3. He defeated Paul Cecil, 8 and 6; Bob Ford, 7 and 5; Dan Braun, 3 and 2; and then No. 2 seed Kevin Shields, 1 up, in the semifinals.

Miller medalist at South Hill CC

Ben Miller of McMurray shot a 1-under 70 to grab medalist honors at the Tri-State Section PGA Isaly’s tournament event at South Hills Country Club July 21.

Miller had four birdies during his round. Griffin Hansberry of Canonsburg placed second at 1-over.

Austin Malley of Venetia took top honors in the 17-18 age group with a 3-over 74, and Nixen Erdely of Fayette City was second with a 6-over 77.

Miller and Hansberry were the top finishers in the 15-16 age group.

Mike Quallich of Pittsburgh shot a 4-over 74 to win the 11-14 age group.

The girls’ 16-18 winner was Aspinwall’s Gracie Rygelski, who shot a 3-over 74. She edged Ruffsdale’s Izzy Aigner, who shot a 4-over 75.

Alyssa Zhang of Allison Park won the girls’ 11-15 group with a 7-over 78.

Jackson ranked No. 11

Notre Dame senior Palmer Jackson is ranked No. 11 in the latest Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com U.S. rankings.

He is tied with Sam Choi with 7,500 points.

Leading the way is Nick Gabrelcik with 9,975 points.

