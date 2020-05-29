Latrobe honors senior A.J. Rock with Findley Scholarship

By:

Friday, May 29, 2020 | 5:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Magnus Speal works against Latrobe’s AJ Rock at 182 pounds during their match Dec. 19, 2018 at Hempfield High School.

Latrobe saw fit to honor three-sport athlete A.J. Rock with its second Charles U. Findley Endowed Fund Scholarship.

Rock, a senior who played football, wrestled and ran track, plans to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and will begin his service in July.

A team leader, Rock was a running back and outside linebacker for the Wildcats and also provided a punch on special teams. He was the team’s top rusher as a junior.

He wrestled at 182 pounds and was sprinter in track, specializing in the 200-meter dash.

“Whether A.J. is on the football field or in the classroom, he attacks every practice and lesson with great determination and resolve,” Latrobe football coach Jason Marucco said. “As a result, he obviously checked all the boxes that coach Findley demanded of his players: character, hard work, academic excellence and citizenship.”

The Findley scholarship will be awarded each year to a member of the Latrobe football team. Last year, two-way tackle Richard Sweeney was the inaugural winner.

Congratulations AJ well deserved and good luck at West Point!!! pic.twitter.com/KNAqiyXhPn — Latrobe Football (@LATROBEFOOTBALL) May 29, 2020

Findley coached Latrobe from 1956-68 and led the team to four Foothills Conference titles along with a WPIAL title in ‘68.

He served as a longtime administrator in the school district after teaching social studies for many years.

Findley believed his greatest achievement in life was caring for his wife, Pat, during her battle with ALS.

The scholarship winner “should be a positive role model and have the respect of their fellow student-athletes,” … and “must be continuing their education upon graduating, which could include a one- or two-year training program or associates/ bachelors degree program.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Latrobe