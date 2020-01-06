Latrobe swimming has one of its largest boys teams in years

Monday, January 6, 2020 | 5:13 PM

Amatucci Photographic The 2019-20 Latrobe swim team.

Latrobe boys swimming and diving is off to a perfect start with one of its largest teams in recent seasons.

The Wildcats won three nonsection meets and downed Armstrong in their Section 1-AAA opener.

“I expect great things for us,” senior Corbin Makar said. “During my freshman year, we had a total of five boys. This is the second (consecutive) year we’ve had a full roster.”

Makar (17th in the 100-yard breaststroke) was the Wildcats’ top individual in the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet last season. Returning from relays are juniors Donovan Lechman and Gavin Skwirut, senior Daniel Marinchak and sophomore Colin Spehar.

Senior Clay McClintock placed 20th in 1-meter diving.

“(We are) a bit deeper,” coach Grey Arrigonie said.

The Wildcats lost one boy and two girls who competed in the WPIAL championships and gained 10 freshmen.

Diving is a strength for the girls (2-2, 1-0 in Section 1-AAA).

Senior Jordyn Miller and junior Lauren Bisignani are back after placing eighth and ninth, respectively on the 1-meter board.

Wildcat diving coach Trish Brownlee said McClintock (for the boys) and Miller qualified for February’s WPIAL championships in their first meets.

“Jordyn and Clay are improving everyday,” Brownlee said. “(They are) learning new dives and brushing up on old ones.

“Lauren is doing great working on her degree of difficulty.”

Miller said she looks forward to placing in the top five and qualifying for states.

Freshman Quinlin Mulroy and sophomore Paige Kunkelmann show promise. Brownlee said Kunkelmann is competing for the boys because there are enough girls divers.

“She is doing remarkably well for (having) no experience in gymnastics or dance,” Brownlee said.

Among swimmers, the Wildcats saw their top performer depart.

Carrie Lenz came in seventh in the 100 breaststroke and 11th in the 50 freestyle. She is a freshman on the Clarion women’s team.

Juniors Hannah Brewer and Gracie Wetzel and sophomore Andrea Hoffman returned.

The girls placed 15th, and the boys tied for 22nd in the WPIAL championships last season.

