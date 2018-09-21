Latrobe’s Fenton commits to Lehigh for basketball

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Friday, September 21, 2018 | 7:54 PM

Latrobe senior Reed Fenton, who will be one of the top returning basketball players in the WPIAL this winter, gave a verbal commitment Friday to Lehigh.

“(Lehigh) had everything I wanted,” said Fenton, a smooth-shooting combo guard. “Great academics, great basketball and great people.”

His father, Neal, played at Lehigh.

Reed Fenton chose the Mountain Hawks over 13 other Division I offers, including Drake, Holy Cross, where former teammate Austin Butler plays, American, Bowling Green, Marist and Navy, where his father played before transferring.

Reed said his father’s time at Lehigh did not play into his decision.

“None at all,” he said. “It’s a very different place since he’s been there.”

Fenton averaged 22 points, 4.5 assists and three steals last season for the Wildcats, who averaged 71.6 points.

