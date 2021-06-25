After appeal, Latrobe’s Hanna Green makes finals in 800 at U.S. Olympic trials

Friday, June 25, 2021 | 6:51 PM

Getty Hanna Green competes in the opening round of the 800 meters during the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships.

After an appeal, Latrobe’s Hanna Green advanced to the finals in the 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic team trials Friday in Eugene, Ore.

Green finished fourth in her semifinal heat in a time of 2:01.19. The top three finishers in each heat and the top two remaining times qualified for Sunday’s final. Nia Akins grabbed the last spot in the final with a time of 2:01.09. Green had the next-best remaining time.

However, Green appealed because of a collision with competitor Sage Hurta near the end of the second lap of their semifinal. Hurta was chasing Green when they made contact. Hurta took a hard fall. Green was knocked off stride.

The appeal was granted and Green was given the ninth spot in the finals, which are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Connellsville’s Madison Wiltrout, meanwhile, moved on to the finals in the javelin.

Wiltrout had the seventh-best throw in qualifying at 52.67 meters. The top 12 advanced to the finals, which will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hempfield graduates Bridget (Guy) Williams and Maddie (Holmberg) Nickal will also be competing Saturday. Williams is in the pole vault finals, which begin at 8:40 p.m. Nickal will compete in the heptathlon, which begins at 4:15 p.m. with the 100-meter hurdles.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Green did not qualify for the finals because it was written before her appeal.

