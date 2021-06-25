After appeal, Latrobe’s Hanna Green makes finals in 800 at U.S. Olympic trials
Friday, June 25, 2021 | 6:51 PM
After an appeal, Latrobe’s Hanna Green advanced to the finals in the 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic team trials Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Green finished fourth in her semifinal heat in a time of 2:01.19. The top three finishers in each heat and the top two remaining times qualified for Sunday’s final. Nia Akins grabbed the last spot in the final with a time of 2:01.09. Green had the next-best remaining time.
However, Green appealed because of a collision with competitor Sage Hurta near the end of the second lap of their semifinal. Hurta was chasing Green when they made contact. Hurta took a hard fall. Green was knocked off stride.
The appeal was granted and Green was given the ninth spot in the finals, which are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Connellsville’s Madison Wiltrout, meanwhile, moved on to the finals in the javelin.
Wiltrout had the seventh-best throw in qualifying at 52.67 meters. The top 12 advanced to the finals, which will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hempfield graduates Bridget (Guy) Williams and Maddie (Holmberg) Nickal will also be competing Saturday. Williams is in the pole vault finals, which begin at 8:40 p.m. Nickal will compete in the heptathlon, which begins at 4:15 p.m. with the 100-meter hurdles.
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Green did not qualify for the finals because it was written before her appeal.
