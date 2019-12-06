Latrobe’s Lane Ruffner signs with Wichita of North American Hockey League

Friday, December 6, 2019 | 5:59 PM

Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Lane Ruffner chases after a puck during a matchup with Upper St. Clair, Monday, October 15, at Ice Castle.

Latrobe senior Lane Ruffner is ready to take the next step in his hockey career.

Ruffner signed a contract with the Wichita Warriors of the North American Hockey League.

The defenseman is in his second season with the U18 Esmark Stars AAA Hockey Club.

“I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to play in the (NAHL), and I think that the Warriors will be a good opportunity and a good fit for me,” Ruffner said in a Warriors news release. “I’m a smart player who knows when to make the right play, and I can hold my own against bigger and faster players. I will bring my hard work and dedication to the team.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Ruffner also has played for Esmark’s U16, U15 and U13 teams. This season, he has a goal and 16 assists in 33 games for the Stars, who play in the North American Prospects Hockey League. He has nine assists this season for Latrobe.

Ruffner helped Esmark U18 to a Mid-American District title and a spot in the USA Hockey 18U Tier I National Championships.

“Lane earned this opportunity because of the hard work and dedication he has brought to the rink every day for the past five years,” Esmark 18U coach Dave Kosick said. “He is an outstanding defensive player, certainly among the best in our league, and he now is being given an opportunity to take his game to the next level.”

The Warriors are excited to announce that we have signed defenseman Lane Ruffner (@lane_ruffner) to a tender contract for the 2020-21 season. Welcome to Wichita Falls, Lane!



PRESS RELEASE➡️https://t.co/ciRb2Pvndk pic.twitter.com/jsGsqSNXpa — Wichita Falls Warriors (@WFWarriorsNAHL) December 3, 2019

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

