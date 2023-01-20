Latrobe’s Robin Reilly selected to U.S. Youth Soccer ODP national team

Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 2:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Julia Lishia battles Latrobe’s Robin Reilly for a header during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Gateway.

Robin Reilly is taking her game to a national stage — again.

The Latrobe soccer player was selected for an elite-level experience on the cup circuit for the second year in a row.

A sophomore, Reilly was selected to the 2023 United States Youth Soccer Olympic Development national team pool. She will represent PA West Soccer at the Dallas Cup in April.

Reilly, a Division I college prospect, began playing ODP when she was in sixth grade.

“My goal was always to make the national team when I became old enough to qualify, and I was fortunate to make it both years,” Reilly said. “Meeting players and coaches nationwide has been an amazing opportunity for me, and it is also a great learning experience.”

So honored to be selected with such a talented group. Can’t wait for Dallas!!! https://t.co/OzvSoq3jju — Robin Reilly (@robinreilly84) January 19, 2023

Reilly, who had 17 goals and 13 assists last fall for Latrobe and earned All-WPIAL honors, advanced through three ID camps: state, regional and inter-regional.

She advanced through pools of 144 and then, 72, to make the final 18-player cut.

“When I look back at the process, I am beyond proud to be able to represent PA West and the Eastern Region on the national team,” Reilly said.

