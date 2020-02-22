Laurel Highlands scores with 3.5 seconds left, stuns No. 1 Penn Hills in WPIAL quarterfinals

Friday, February 21, 2020 | 10:38 PM

Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger yelled for a timeout but the crowd was still roaring from Penn Hills’ game-tying 3-pointer.

“Thank goodness they didn’t hear me,” Hauger said.

Laurel Highlands fought through the trap that had worried Hauger, and senior Keandre Cook banked in a game-winning runner with 3.5 seconds left to upset No. 1 seed Penn Hills, 62-60, Friday night in a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal at Norwin.

Penn Hills’ Eddie Daniels had made a game-tying 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining.

“Once we got it (across half court), then there was no thought of a timeout,” Hauger said. “They were spread out a little bit. We had to go.”

No. 8 Laurel Highlands (15-8) advances to face No. 4 Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals Tuesday.

Hauger was calling a timeout because star freshman Rodney Gallagher appeared trapped near midcourt, but Gallagher escaped with a pass to Cook with about 12 seconds left. The ball then went from Cook to Tyvaughn Long to Tim Smith and then back to Cook, who drove down the lane and scored the game-winner.

Gallagher led Laurel Highlands with 20 points, Long scored 18 and Cook had 11.

“I knew they were probably going to be on Rod because it’s Rod,” Cook said. “I saw an opportunity to drive and I took it strong. I hoped for a foul at least and banked it in.”

This was the second time this season that Laurel Highlands defeated Penn Hills. The Section 1 teams split their regular-season matchups with Laurel Highlands winning the Jan. 24 rematch 67-59.

Wes Kropp led Penn Hills (18-5) with 19 points.

This story will be updated.

