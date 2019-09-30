Leaders hold on to top spots in volleyball coaches association WPIAL rankings

By:

Monday, September 30, 2019 | 11:59 AM

For the fourth consecutive week, North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) own the top spots in their respective Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.

All 120 WPIAL head coaches had the opportunity to vote in the latest poll released Monday morning.

The section races continue to heat up as the calendar turns to October. There are just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

North Allegheny (7-0), Franklin Regional (8-0), South Fayette (8-0), Thomas Jefferson (8-0), Knoch (8-0), Beaver (7-0), North Catholic (7-0), Frazier (7-0), Serra Catholic (6-0), Freeport (6-0), Shenango (8-0), Geibel Catholic (8-0), Bishop Canevin (7-0) and Greensburg C.C. (8-0) all enter this week undefeated in their respective sections.

Class AAAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Pine Richland

3. Baldwin

4. Canon-McMillan

5. Seneca Valley

6. Moon

7. Oakland Catholic

8. Shaler

9. Norwin

10. Hempfield

Other teams receiving votes:

Connellsville, Penn Trafford

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Mikayla Jackson, junior middle hitter, Plum

Ellie Tetrick, senior, defensive specialist, Upper St. Clair

AJ Thompson, junior, outside hitter, Moon

Tori Nichols, senior, middle hitter, Norwin

Class AAA

1. Knoch

2. Thomas Jefferson

3. South Fayette

4. Franklin Regional

5. Laurel Highlands

6. West Allegheny

7. Chartiers Valley

8. Elizabeth Forward

9. Armstrong

10. Hampton

Other teams receiving votes:

Montour, Mars

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Beth Long, junior, outside hitter, Mars

Allison Humberston, junior, outside hitter, Laurel Highlands

Taylor Claypoole, senior, middle hitter, Armstrong

Violeta Kenzevich, senior, outside hitter, Kiski Area

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Frazier

3. Freeport

4. Serra Catholic

5. Beaver

6. Avonworth

7. Derry

8. Seton LaSalle

9. Deer Lakes

10. South Park

Class AA Players of the Week:

Helena Piccolino, junior, libero, Keystone Oaks

Jessalyn Scott, freshman, outside hitter, Chartiers-Houston

Abbi Holjes, sophomore, setter, Avonworth

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Geibel Catholic

4. Shenango

5. Carmichaels

6. Greensburg Central Catholic

7. Vincentian

8. Jefferson-Morgan

9. Brentwood

10. Beaver County Christian

Class A Players of the Week:

Jadyn Hartner, senior, setter, Fort Cherry

Allie McKean, senior, middle hitter, Fort Cherry

Julia Blobeck, senior, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin

Tatum Verner, sophomore, middle hitter, Leechburg

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Baldwin, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Bishop Canevin, Brentwood, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Chartiers Valley, Chartiers-Houston, Connellsville, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Freeport, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Hempfield, Jefferson-Morgan, Keystone Oaks, Kiski Area, Knoch, Laurel Highlands, Leechburg, Mars, Montour, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Fayette, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, Vincentian Academy, West Allegheny