Leaders hold on to top spots in volleyball coaches association WPIAL rankings
By:
Monday, September 30, 2019 | 11:59 AM
For the fourth consecutive week, North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) own the top spots in their respective Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.
All 120 WPIAL head coaches had the opportunity to vote in the latest poll released Monday morning.
The section races continue to heat up as the calendar turns to October. There are just three weeks remaining in the regular season.
North Allegheny (7-0), Franklin Regional (8-0), South Fayette (8-0), Thomas Jefferson (8-0), Knoch (8-0), Beaver (7-0), North Catholic (7-0), Frazier (7-0), Serra Catholic (6-0), Freeport (6-0), Shenango (8-0), Geibel Catholic (8-0), Bishop Canevin (7-0) and Greensburg C.C. (8-0) all enter this week undefeated in their respective sections.
Class AAAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Pine Richland
3. Baldwin
4. Canon-McMillan
5. Seneca Valley
6. Moon
7. Oakland Catholic
8. Shaler
9. Norwin
10. Hempfield
Other teams receiving votes:
Connellsville, Penn Trafford
Class AAAA Players of the Week:
Mikayla Jackson, junior middle hitter, Plum
Ellie Tetrick, senior, defensive specialist, Upper St. Clair
AJ Thompson, junior, outside hitter, Moon
Tori Nichols, senior, middle hitter, Norwin
Class AAA
1. Knoch
2. Thomas Jefferson
3. South Fayette
4. Franklin Regional
5. Laurel Highlands
6. West Allegheny
7. Chartiers Valley
8. Elizabeth Forward
9. Armstrong
10. Hampton
Other teams receiving votes:
Montour, Mars
Class AAA Players of the Week:
Beth Long, junior, outside hitter, Mars
Allison Humberston, junior, outside hitter, Laurel Highlands
Taylor Claypoole, senior, middle hitter, Armstrong
Violeta Kenzevich, senior, outside hitter, Kiski Area
Class AA
1. North Catholic
2. Frazier
3. Freeport
4. Serra Catholic
5. Beaver
6. Avonworth
7. Derry
8. Seton LaSalle
9. Deer Lakes
10. South Park
Class AA Players of the Week:
Helena Piccolino, junior, libero, Keystone Oaks
Jessalyn Scott, freshman, outside hitter, Chartiers-Houston
Abbi Holjes, sophomore, setter, Avonworth
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Geibel Catholic
4. Shenango
5. Carmichaels
6. Greensburg Central Catholic
7. Vincentian
8. Jefferson-Morgan
9. Brentwood
10. Beaver County Christian
Class A Players of the Week:
Jadyn Hartner, senior, setter, Fort Cherry
Allie McKean, senior, middle hitter, Fort Cherry
Julia Blobeck, senior, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin
Tatum Verner, sophomore, middle hitter, Leechburg
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Baldwin, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Bishop Canevin, Brentwood, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Chartiers Valley, Chartiers-Houston, Connellsville, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Freeport, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Hempfield, Jefferson-Morgan, Keystone Oaks, Kiski Area, Knoch, Laurel Highlands, Leechburg, Mars, Montour, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Fayette, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, Vincentian Academy, West Allegheny