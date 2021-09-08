Leechburg boys soccer, girls volleyball teams postpone games through weekend

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 2:52 PM

The Leechburg boys soccer and girls volleyball teams postponed games through this weekend.

The girls volleyball team, which opened its season at the Deer Lakes tournament last Saturday, didn’t play its scheduled Section 4-A opener against Springdale on Tuesday, and Thursday’s section matchup with Riverview also was postponed, said athletic director Andre Carter.

Leechburg will not participate in the Plum tournament on Saturday but will be able to return to action Monday for a nonsection contest against Knoch.

The boys soccer team’s nonsection matchup with West Shamokin from Tuesday was postponed, as is Thursday’s Section 2-2A opener at Shady Side Academy.

The Blue Devils are eligible to return to competition Monday with a section game at Ligonier Valley.

School officials declined to explain the reasons for the postponements.

According to the updated year-to-date covid case tracker released on the district website Wednesday afternoon, there have been three active and two inactive cases at the high school and two active cases at the middle school.

There also has been an inactive case among the staff.

