High school sports proposal would separate public, private playoffs, ax PIAA transfer restrictions

By: Chris Harlan

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 | 10:57 AM

Along with splitting public and private schools into separate state tournaments, the “Parity in Interscholastic Athletics Act” also would eliminate many current PIAA transfer restrictions.

“Students have the ability to transfer from one school to another (under the act),” said state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) while announcing his legislation at a press conference Tuesday in Harrisburg. “I think it’s important that students and parents are able to make a decision that’s best for them. Some of these stories that I’ve heard about students that are unable to participate in a sport are sickening.”

Bernstine was joined by Pennsylvania Catholic Conference executive director Eric Failing, Laurel superintendent Leonard Rich and Millcreek Township superintendent Bill Hall. Rich and Hall are leaders of the Pennsylvania Athletic Equity Committee, a group of public school advocates who believe private schools hold an unfair competitive advantage.

The proposed legislation still needs approval by the state house, senate and Gov. Tom Wolf before becoming law.

“I know some people might not support the transfer piece, but I’ve said all along that kids should be allowed to go play where they want to play,” Hall said. “It’s a day and age of school choice. Kids can choose their school and get up and go between private, charter, cyber. But when you get to PIAA competition, we had these transfer rules and all these hearings pitting families against each other. I just think that’s unhealthy.”

Bernstine said that mid-season transfer restrictions would remain but others would not.

“We are pretty much eliminating the entire thing,” Bernstine said. “We don’t want to hurt kids anymore. It’s been done for far too long.”

According to House Bill 1600: “A student shall be immediately eligible to participate in interscholastic athletics after transferring schools as long as the student meets all other eligibility standards” such as age, grade point average and maximum years of interscholastic competition. In-season transfers would not be allowed “after more than one-half of the regular season contests have been played.”

This story will be updated.

