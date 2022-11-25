Letter: Law enforcement should monitor horse riders
By:
Friday, November 25, 2022 | 6:01 AM
I love horses. I don’t always love the people who ride horses, especially when they are out in large numbers, wearing their scarlet-red “Riding to Hounds” costumes on the roads of Sewickley Heights/Hills and Bell Acres.
These clowns often, and unapologetically, hog both lanes of two-lane roads as if they own them.
They seem to delight in intimidating drivers.
I urge law enforcement to provide monitoring for these large groups of horses and riders, for their safety and the safety of the rest of us.
Heather McAllyn
Sewickley Hills
More High School Sports• 2022 WPIAL 4A football championship breakdown: Aliquippa vs. Central Valley
• 2022 WPIAL 3A football championship breakdown: Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth
• How to watch Friday’s 2022 WPIAL Class football championships on Trib HSSN
• 2022 WPIAL 2A football championship breakdown: Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls
• 2022 WPIAL A football championship breakdown: Bishop Canevin vs. Union