Letter: Law enforcement should monitor horse riders

By:

Friday, November 25, 2022 | 6:01 AM

Metro Creative

I love horses. I don’t always love the people who ride horses, especially when they are out in large numbers, wearing their scarlet-red “Riding to Hounds” costumes on the roads of Sewickley Heights/Hills and Bell Acres.

These clowns often, and unapologetically, hog both lanes of two-lane roads as if they own them.

They seem to delight in intimidating drivers.

I urge law enforcement to provide monitoring for these large groups of horses and riders, for their safety and the safety of the rest of us.

Heather McAllyn

Sewickley Hills