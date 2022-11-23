Letter to the editor: Herbst House sale has been discussed
By:
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | 12:01 PM
I would like to take exception to a quote by Father Brian Noel in the Nov. 10 article on the Herbst House on Broad Street “Still in limbo” by Michael Divittorio. In the article, Fr. Noel states that “We’re not looking to sell that property. It was never our intent to do that.”
That is, at best, a misrepresentation of the facts. Fr. Noel’s predecessor approached me many times, asking me to buy and renovate the Herbst House. Together, we even had the house and property appraised and surveyed to establish the sales price. I had several face to face discussions with Fr. Noel about this, and I am disappointed in this misrepresentation.
Monroe “Rody” Nash
Leet
