Lightning postpones Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon football game to Saturday

Friday, October 8, 2021 | 10:28 PM

In all of their years as football coaches, neither Mt. Lebanon’s Bob Palko nor Central Catholic’s Terry Totten ever had a weather delay force their team to finish a game the next day.

Unfortunately, that changed Friday night.

The Class 6A game between the Vikings and Blue Devils was suspended in the third quarter at Mt. Lebanon because of a lightning storm that hung around for more than an hour.

The game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday. Mt. Lebanon leads 21-7 with 7:07 left in the third behind running back Alex Tecza’s 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“This is new to me,” Totten said. “I’ve been in delays where you come back on the field (the same night) but I’ve never come back the next day. I guess if you stick around long enough you do it all.”

Said Palko: “Is it the right thing to do? The wrong thing? I don’t know. But we’d still be waiting.”

The game was delayed shortly before 9 p.m. The teams waited in the locker rooms until almost 10 p.m., hoping the game could resume, until the game was officially postponed to Saturday.

“We got both coaches together, the officials together and we looked at the radar,” Mt. Lebanon athletic director John Grogan said. “Unfortunately, the lightning is right above us and it’s moving slow.”

Grogan said there was concern about what time Central Catholic would arrive home if they continued to wait. They decided to restart the game at 10 a.m. because both schools have homecoming dances Saturday night.

The delay seemed to come at an inopportune time for Mt Lebanon, which had momentum. The Blue Devils had scored 21 unanswered points including a trick-play touchdown pass from wide receiver Eli Heidenreich to quarterback Joey Daniels shortly before the lightning storm.

Daniels dislocated a finger on his non-throwing hand on the touchdown catch, but Palko said his quarterback might be available Saturday.

